AirPods help Apple gain top spot in Indian earbuds market for 2019

The wireless earbuds leader title in 2019 goes to Apple Airpods, which has managed its lead over brands like Samsung and JBL with 27% market share in India according to Counterpoint research.

Under CEO Tim Cook, Apple has captured the true wireless stereo (TWS) market and will maintain its dominance even through 2020 as per projections by Counterpoint. The TWS segment has been looked at as a lucrative vertical by tech firms.

In 2019, Apple had 27 per cent market presence and was the best selling brand in the TWS hearables segment. Indian brand-Noise and the American veteran JBL took the second and third spots, respectively.

Apple sales revenue from AirPods in 2019 is estimated at $6 billion. Apple is expected to maintain its lead, revealed Bernstein analyst Toni Sacconaghi. He added that it could sell as many as 85 million AirPods units in 2020, generating about $15 billion in revenue.

Competition is growing fast

Apple Airpods has come a long way since its launch in 2016, when many in the well established arena of TWS earphones scoffed at its initial design and pricing. However, within a few months it had managed to find favor with practically everyone across the world.

In 2019, Apple launched its second generation of Airpods which also became an instant hit in the TWS segment thanks to its H1 chip and improved battery life, and other revamped features. ‘Hey Siri’ support for the Airpods 2 has been a welcome change from the previous ‘tap to activate’ feature on the older model.

Airpods 2 costs RS 18,999 with wireless charging and at Rs 14,900 without it. The Airpods Pro has additional features such as noise cancellation, sweat resistance and an improved design language and is priced at Rs 24,900.

Cheaper and well-built earphones in the TWS category include the newly launched Noise Shots Groove which retail for Rs 2,999 and the latest entrant to the segment, Realme brings Buds Air that is priced at Rs 3,999.