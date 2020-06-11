Affordable Sony WH-CH710N headphones with ANC launched in India

Sony WH-CH710N is the latest noise cancellation headphone from the house of Sony. Unlike other noise-cancelling headphones from the company, this one is affordable.

The Sony WH-CH710N is priced less than half of the flagship WH-1000XM3 but retains the iconic active noise cancellation that it was known for. The key differences include a plastic build and lack of Hi-Res audio support, presumably done to drive the costs down.

The highlight of the headphone is the active noise cancellation aka ANC. There are not many noise cancellation headphones in India currently under Rs 10,000. It comes with 30mm drivers and since it is not a “Sony XB” series audio product, you won’t get the complete thumpy bass effect.

The Sony WH-CH710N comes in Balck and Blue colour options in India. They are over the ear closed style headphones with Bluetooth 5.0 and NFC for connectivity. Additionally, you also get a 3.5mm headphone jack. The box is packed with an aux cable as well as a short Type-C cable for charging.

Sony claims the headphones can last up to 35 hours on a single charge and it takes about seven hours of charging to juice up from zero to full. For more convenient, the headphones come with fast charging. With a 10 minute quick charge, the headphone will get you an hour of playback. It also comes with dual mics and you can enjoy HD voice calls.

The Sony WH-CH710N features a power button at the left earcup, which can be used to turn on/off the headset and also to pair a new device. Over to the right, you get a button which performs three operations - turn on ANC, turn on ambient noise, and turn off ambient noise. You also get a media control button which can be used to pick/reject the calls along with volume control. And, lastly, you can also use the media control button to activate the Google Assistant or Siri.

Price and availability

The Sony WH-CH710N headphone is priced at Rs 9,990 and will be available across Sony retail stores, e-commerce sites and major electronic stores in the country.