Affordable Moto C Plus with 4000mAh battery now available in India

Lenovo India has launched its budget offering, the Moto C Plus today in India. The smartphone was unveiled earlier in international markets on May 15 alongside the Moto C.

E-commerce giant Flipkart has partnered with Lenovo to sell the smartphone exclusively on the online platform. It will be available for purchase starting Tuesday, i.e June 20 at 12 Noon. Priced at Rs 6,999, the smartphone will compete with the likes of Redmi 4A and Samsung Z3.

The entry-level smartphone runs on stock Android 7.0 Nougat and supports dual SIM 4G. It is powered by a 1.3GHz MediaTek MT6737 quad-core processor coupled with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of inbuilt storage. Moreover, the company offers a dedicated slot for microSD card that supports up to 32GB of expansion.

It has a 5-inch IPS display with HD (720p) resolution. On the camera front, it offers an 8MP sensor with f/2.2 aperture and 1.12 micron pixels on the back. Front has a 2MP front-facing camera similar to Moto C. The Moto C Plus houses a removable 4000mAH battery, which is bundled with a rapid charger inside the box.

Moto C Plus is solely made up of decent quality plastic and comes with a removable back, making it a durable choice for a budget smartphone. It measures 144x72.3x10 mm and weighs 162 grams. The smartphone comes in black, white and gold colour variants.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth, 3.5mm headphone jack, FM and micro-USB.

Launch offers

Those who buy Moto C Plus on the first day of its sale will get an extra 20% off on Flipkart fashion. They can also buy the Pulse Max headsets at just Rs. 749, which normally sells at 2500. Moreover, each buyer will get Jio Prime subscription for free with additional 30GB data.