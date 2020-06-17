Acer unveils an affordable laptop aimed at students and SMBs

The coronavirus-outbreak has forced us to change our lifestyle drastically and that too in a very short period. Ever since the lockdown business have been looking to go digital to stay afloat, however, the huge initial expense has been a deterrent.

Keeping in mind the similar requirements of remote education and remote working, Acer has unveiled a new laptop that aims to cater to the need of budget-focused users. This new 14-inch laptop is available in India at a starting price of Rs. 22,999 and can help businesses go digital without a huge upfront investment.

Acer One 14 specifications

As mentioned above, this affordable Acer One laptop is aimed at the budget end of the spectrum, it does not come with high-end specifications. Instead, it offers hardware that helps get more than the basic job done with ease.

It comes equipped with an Intel Pentium 4415U Gold Processor coupled with 4GB DDR4 RAM expandable memory up to 32GB, a 14-inch display, a webcam for video calls with a mic and headphone combo jack. In terms of wireless connectivity, it has both WiFi and Bluetooth. While ports include, 1 Gigabit LAN port, 2 USB 3.0 Type-A and a1 USB 2.0 Type-A port. Acer claims that the laptop offers up to 4 hours of battery back up.

The Acer One 14 Acer One 14 runs on Microsoft Windows 10 Home 64 bit out of the box and offers a 3 years warranty.

In a press release, Acer India’s Chief of Commercial Business Group, Sudhir Goel said that this laptop, “will enable working professionals, students and teachers to optimize their time with the laptop offering best performance and features for the price. This is an excellent laptop when it comes to affordability, security & loaded operating system is concerned.”