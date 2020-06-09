HP’s latest always-connected laptops introduced in India

Given the increasing incident of work from home, computing technology too is changing to keep pace with the new requirements. HP has taken a lead by launching a mid-range laptop segment with an "always connected feature."

The all-new HP14s series comes with an embedded 4G module that offers seamless connectivity to 4G/LTE networks on the go. The new HP14S comes in two different variants each with a 10th gen. Intel i3 and i5 processor. A slightly premium HP Pavilion x360 14 was also unveiled and it comes with a near bezel-less avatar with 82.47 screens to body ratio. These laptops are available to purchase from the HP online store

HP 14s and HP Pavilion x360 14 price in India and launch offers

The price of HP 14s starts at Rs. 44,999 for the base model that comes with Intel i3 processor while the Intel i5 variant is available at Rs. 64,999. The HP Pavilion x360 14 will retail at Rs. 84,999 and will be available starting July 1.

All the laptops are available to buy from HP’s online store and come with six months of free data access (1.5GB/day) from Jio. Additionally, HP customers will be offered a 30% discount on Jio data plans post the initial six months of purchase.

HP14s Specifications and features

The 2020 edition of HP14s laptop offers portability and connectivity at the same time. These laptops come with a 14-inch IPS display offering a 1920x1080 pixels resolution and 250 nits brightness. The base variant comes with the 10th generation intel i3 processor with Intel’s turbo boost technology and Intel UHD graphics. It comes with 1TB 5400rpm SATA for storage and 4GB of DDR4 RAM.

The premium variant comes with 10th generation Intel i5 processor coupled UHD graphics and 8GB of DDR4 RAM. In terms of storage, this laptop offers 1TB of 5400rpm SATA HDD storage as well as 256GB of NVMe SSD storage.

For wireless connectivity, these laptops come with a USB Type-C port, an HDMI 1.4b, two USB Type-A ports, and a headphone/ microphone combo. For wireless connectivity, there is a dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, a built-in Intel XMM 7360 4G LTE6 modem and a SIM card slot.

An HP True Vision 720p HD webcam takes care of the video calls along with a dual array microphone. The laptop weighs 1.53 kgs and comes with a 41Wh Li-ion battery that offers 9 hours of battery back-up as per the company.

HP Pavilion x360 14 Specifications and features

The slightly premium HP Pavilion x360 14 comes with a Full HD IPS display offering a resolution of 1920*1080 pixels and 250 nits of brightness. It draws the processing power from a 10th gen Intel i5 processor that comes coupled with 8GB of DDR4 RAM and Intel Iris Plus graphics. In terms of storage, HP has bundled 1TB of 5400rpm SATA HDD storage as well as 256 GB of NVMe SSD storage. It comes with a 4G LTE sim slot for wireless connectivity.

The HP Pavilion x360 14 comes with a 3 cell Li-Ion battery that offers 11 hours of battery life, hands-free access to Amazon Alexa voice service, 'wake on' voice feature, dual B&O powered speakers and HP Audio Boost.