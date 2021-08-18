Acer Predator Helios 300 gaming laptop with 11th Gen Intel Core H-series processors launched

Taiwanese tech brand Acer has announced the availability of its latest gaming laptop – the Acer Predator Helios 300 in India. The updated lineup of laptops now comes with updated the latest 11th Gen Intel processors and up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 GPU.

To ensure that the users get an immersive gaming experience the laptop comes with up to 360Hz refresh rate and a 3ms response time ensuring minimal ghosting.

Acer Predator Helios 300 price and availability

The retail price of the Acer Predator Helios 300 starts at Rs. 129,999 in India and the laptop can be purchased from Acer’s Online Store, Flipkart, Acer Exclusive stores, and other authorized retail stores.

Acer Predator Helios 300 price and specifications

The all-new Acer Predator Helios 300 is powered by an 11th Gen Intel Core i7-11800H CPU coupled with up to 32 GB DDR 4 RAM. The company claims that the presence of the latest Intel Core processor combined with the new Ray Tracing Cores and 3rd Gen Tensor Cores powered by Ampere —NVIDIA’s 2nd gen RTX architecture offers gamers enough raw power to play any game easily.

The laptop comes with multiple GPU options and can be configured with up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card. Additionally, it ships with 1TB of PCIe Gen 4 SSD storage.

Talking about the display, the Acer Predator Helios 300 comes with a couple of options for display. Users can choose between a 15.6-inch Full HD IPS panel with a 360Hz refresh rate or a Quad HD IPS panel with a 165Hz refresh rate. The QHD display is touted to cover a 100 percent sRGB colour gamut.

Acer claims that the laptop comes with Acer’s Vortex Flow cooling that uses a 5th Gen custom-engineered AeroBlade 3D fan for thermal management. Other key features include a 360-degree surround sound system with DTS: X Ultra and a 4-zone RGB keyboard.

In terms of connectivity, the laptop comes with Killer’s E2600 Ethernet Controller, Killer Wi-Fi 6 AX1650i, an HDMI 2.1, MiniDP, Thunderbolt 4 port, and the newest USB 3.2 standard. It draws power from a 59Whr battery can deliver up to six hours of battery life, according to Acer.