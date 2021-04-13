Acer launches Nitro 5 with 11th Gen Intel Core H-series processors

Taiwanese tech major Acer, which recently launched its Acer Nitro 5 laptop with Ryzen processor, has unveiled the same laptop powered by the latest 11th Gen Intel Core H-series processor designed for ultraportable gaming.

The company said the new Nitro 5 "brings together Thin Bezel design, CoolBoost Technology, industry-leading CPU performance, immersive graphics, AI acceleration, and best-in-class wired and wireless connectivity to help users focus, create, and connect at new levels."

Acer Nitro 5 price and availability in India

The laptop features DTS: X Ultra dual 2W speakers, delivers outstanding audio, powerful graphics performance with NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics, blur-free gameplay with a 144Hz refresh rate, and a 3ms response time.

It boasts of all-day battery life, feature best-in-class wireless, and wired connectivity with Thunderbolt 4 and Killer Wi-Fi 6 AX 1650i

Sudhir Goel, Chief Business Officer, Acer India, stated, “The latest Nitro 5 comes with latest 11th generation Intel Core H35 series gaming processors which offers truly outstanding performance for the price and shows our deep collaboration with Intel to deliver the best for Indian gamers.”

Nitro 5 featuring the 11th Gen Intel Core H-series processor is available from Rs 69,999 on Acer Exclusive store, Acer Online Store and Amazon.

It's gamers' delight

The combined power of the 11th Gen Intel Core i5-11300H processor and NVidia GeForce GTX graphics card will be a big attraction for gamers. Nitro 5 allows gamers to configure their laptops for maximum speed and storage with two slots for M.2 PCIe SSDs, up to 2TB HDD, and up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM.

Acer’s latest Nitro 5 laptop allows users to explore games in greater detail with the 15.6-inch FHD IPS display. Gamers can Enjoy smooth, blur-free gameplay with a 144Hz refresh rate and a 3ms response time with a screen-to-body ratio of 80% with narrow 7.02mm bezels.

Acer CoolBoost technology, and quad exhaust port design cam keep the Nitro 5 cool under heavy load and get consistent performance.

Users can add things with the 4-zone RGB keyboard and take command of the inner workings of the laptop via the dedicated NitroSense Key. WASD and arrow keys are also highlighted for quick location while the key response is immediate with a 1.6mm travel distance.

The new Nitro 5 comes with Planet 9 access. Planet9 is an eSports platform unlike any other filled with a community of like-minded gamers, from aspiring eSports athletes to hardcore professionals.