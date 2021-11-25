Aarya Season 2 trailer: Sushmita Sen is back fighting the baddies

When Aarya, starring former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen streamed on Disney+ Hotstar in 2020, there were hardly any expectations. But the gripping tale of dark family conspiracies commingling with dreaded drug mafia turned out to be a smash hit. The slickly-made thriller, with the interesting and unlikely backdrop of Rajasthan, was even nominated for the International Emmy awards. In the event, the only question that Aarya Season 2 faced was when?

Well, Aarya Season 2 trailer arrived today, and the series will start streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from December 10.

Created by Ram Madhvani, who directed the recent release Dhamaka, Aarya is an official adaption of the hit Dutch series Penoza.

Looks more of the same

In the first season we saw Aarya (Sushmita Sen) getting pitchforked into a cocktail of hi-jinks crime and misplaced passion after her husband is killed. To safeguard herself and her kids from myriad threats, Aarya had to turn into a conniving mom who pushes the blurry frontiers of her own morals.

And going by just the trailer, Sushmita is merely taking off from where she left in the first season. In other words, Aarya Season 2 seems more of the same. The tropes look similar and reassuring. But will that be good enough?

The trailer makes it that Aarya had left the country, as was suggested at the end of first season, but is also back. She is now facing old and new rivals. The Russian mafia is also training their guns on her. ACP Khan, who was one of her saviours, may be the one to offer support this time too.

A fascinating revelation of character: Sushmita

"Aarya, as a character, symbolises strength and vulnerability. She has to face her past so that she can save her family to protect her future," the director Madhvani said.

Sushmita Sen said the new chapter of the show will be an interesting elaboration of her character, and she hoped audiences would warm up to her yet again.

"The new chapter is a fascinating revelation of the character and has proved to be a huge learning for me as an actor. I challenged myself by donning Aarya in a new avatar and I hope that the audiences will appreciate her fierce, unapologetic self in the second season," she added.

In the second season, she is joined by actors Sikandar Kher, Vikas Kumar, Mayo Sarao, Ankur Bhatia, Akash Khurana, Dilnaz Irani among others.

The series is co-produced by Endemol Shine India and Ram Madhvani Films.