A 5G, Snapdragon 855 version of the Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 is arriving in 2019

Get ready: the 5G phones are on their way, and we now know that one of the handsets leading the pack is going to be the recently unveiled Xiaomi Mi Mix 3. An updated version of the phone is coming in 2019 with 5G capabilities, the company has confirmed.

A 5G variant had already been teased, but as Android Central reports, Xiaomi used the China Mobile Global Partner Conference to announce that the new model be rocking the Snapdragon 855 processor and X50 5G modem – the magic formula for 5G access. The handset will arrive in Europe in the middle of the year and then China after that.

Xiaomi also confirmed that the phone will be able to achieve 2Gbps download speeds. Other specs include up to 10GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage, and a 3,200mAh battery, so you can expect to pay quite a high price for it.

The 5G future

As network operators start the process of upgrading their infrastructure to 2019, a process which begins in earnest next year, mobile phone makers are preparing to launch 5G handsets whether you're ready for them or not.

We already know that a lot of these phones are going to be running the Snapdragon 855 chip – though it's possible that several 2019 flagships will come in 5G or non-5G flavors, so you can take your pick. Apple is being tipped to launch a 5G-ready iPhone in 2020, by which time 5G networks should be more widely available.

As well as significantly faster download and upload speeds (depending on your phone and network), 5G is also going to bring with it improved capacity – so you shouldn't lose signal at music festivals and sports stadiums in the future.