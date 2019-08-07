5 smartphones under Rs 10,000 with fingerprint scanners

Fingerprint sensors have moved on from being a niche luxury feature found only in flagships to an essential feature found in most mid-range smartphones.

Slowly and steadily, fingerprint scanners have been making their way down the price scale, and now you can buy smartphones packing fingerprint scanners for under 10,000 rupees!

Not only do fingerprint scanners provide much needed security, they also offer a convenient and hassle-free method to authenticate your app purchases, unlock your device even lock your sensitive files and applications.

Additionally, many vendors like Amazon and banks like Bank of Baroda have also integrated fingerprint authentication in their applications, extending the usability of fingerprint sensors even further.

Here are the top 5 smartphones you can buy under Rs 10,00 that come with a fingerprint scanner.

1/5 Xiaomi Redmi Note 3 - Rs 9,999

The Redmi Note 3 comes with an all-metal design, a 5.5-inch full HD display and a hexa-core Snapdragon 650 processor. The 16GB variant comes with 2GB of RAM and a 4,000mAh battery unit.

The Redmi Note 3 was Xiaomi's first ever handset to pack a fingerprint scanner, which is placed right below the camera sensor and is extremely accurate. On the imaging front, the device has a 16MP rear camera with a dual LED flash and a 5MP front shooter.

The device runs on Xiaomi’s own MIUI7 running atop Android 5.1 Lollipop and has held the title of the best budget smartphone in our books for quite some time now. There is also a 32GB variant with 3GB of RAM priced slightly higher at Rs 11,999.

2/5 LeEco Le1s Eco - Rs 9,999

The LeEco Le 1s Eco features an all metal design, a 1.85 GHz MediaTek Helio X10 processor, 32GB of non-expandable internal storage and 3GB of RAM.

The smartphone has a 5.5inch, full HD IPS display with a pixel density of 401 PPI. It also has Corning Gorilla Glass 3 for scratch resistance. On the software front, The phone runs on Le Eco's own EUI, running on top of Android 5.0 Lollipop.

The smartphone has a 13MP rear camera with a f/2.0 aperture and a 5MP front camera. It comes with a fingerprint scanner at the back, which is extremely fast and snappy.

3/5 Meizu M3 Note - Rs 9,999

The Meizu M3 Note features a 5.5-inch full HD display, an octa-core MediaTek 1.8GHz Helio P10 processor, 32GB of internal storage (expandable via a microSD card up-to 128GB), a 4,100mAh battery and 3GB of RAM.

There is a fingerprint scanner built into the home button, which Meizu promises can unlock the device in 0.2 seconds. On the connectivity front, the phone supports 4G LTE along with VoLTE, dualSIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.0 as well as GPS.

The rear camera is a 13MP sensor with a f/2.2 aperture, phase detection auto focus as well as a dual LED flash. Additionally, the front camera is a 5MP sensor with a f/2.0 aperture.

4/5 Coolpad Note 3 - Rs 8,999

The Coolpad Note 3 packs a 5.5-inch 720p HD display, a 1.3GHz MediaTek octa-core CPU, 3GB of RAM, 16GB of internal storage (expandable up-to 64GB via microSD card) and a 3,000mAh battery.

The smartphone comes with a fingerprint scanner located at the rear, just below the camera sensor, which is a delight to use and is extremely snappy. The device has a 13MP rear camera with a f/2.0 aperture and a 5MP front camera.

The Coolpad Note 3 runs Android 5.1 Lollipop with the company's customized Cool UI 6.0 skin running on top and on the connectivity front, supports 4G LTE, 3G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS and USB OTG.

5/5 Coolpad Note 3 Lite - Rs 6,999

The Coolpad Note 3 Lite features a 5-inch 720p HD display, a 1.3 GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6735 processor, 16GB of internal storage (expandable via a microSD card) and 3GB of RAM.

The device is one of the cheapest smartphones in the market to come with a fingerprint scanner. The sensor itself is extremely fast and accurate and belies the smartphone’s price tag.

The Coolpad Note 3 runs Android 5.1 Lollipop with the company's customized Cool UI 6.0 skin running on top and on the connectivity front, supports 4G LTE, 3G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and GPS. Additionally, the smartphone has a 13MP rear camera with a 5MP front camera.

