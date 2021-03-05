5 interesting offerings this week on Indian OTT platforms

OTT platforms in India are in the thick of it over censorship issues and government clampdown on them for various reasons.

Yet, the negative buzz surrounding them has not exactly hit the new releases on the streaming platforms this week.

And our weekly recommendation is dominated by Netflix. We have three offerings from them including two in Hindi --- Bombay Begums (series) and Bombay Rose (film) --- and a Tamil film that got a theatrical release just the last week (Aelay). We have two Telugu movies to round up our offerings --- Sita On The Road (Zee Plex) and Luca Alias Johnny (Aha).

As ever, the plate in front of you is diverse and interesting.

Luca Alias Johhny

Director: Arun Bose

Cast: Tovino Thomas, Ahaana Krishna, Anwar Shereef, Nithin George, Thalivasal Vijay, Sooraj S Kurup, Shalu Rahim, Neethu Bala

Synopsis: Aha, the popular Telugu OTT platform, has patented the formula of dubbing successful Malayalam movie into Telugu. Apparently, there are many takers for these movies. Luca Alias Johnny is from the Malayalam original Luca starring Tovino Thomas and Ahaana Krishna.

This investigative thriller with elements of romance narrates the story of two couples: a Kochi-based scrap artist named Luca and his girlfriend Niharika; and a police officer named Akbar and his wife Fathima.

At its heart, this is a love story that makes for easy watch. The photography and feel of the film is agreeably glossy and stylised. It was a big hit in the original Malayalam when it released in the theatres.

Language: Telugu

Platform: Aha

Release date: March 5, 2021.

Aelay

Director: Halitha Shameem

Cast: Samuthirakani, Manikandan

Synopsis: Halitha Shameem, the film's director, is a new-age director but understands the old world charm. Her previous two movies Poovarasam Peepee and Sillu Karupatti (an anthology four different types of stories of love and affection) showcased her feel for fleshed-out characters and believable situations.

Aelay is no different, it is about man and his son who have not had the best of relationships. The man is of course is huge popular among youth in the village. But life is unpredictable and even more so, death is. The son gets to understand his dad better when he comes down to the village to perform the old man's death rites. It is a warm story that is both affecting and endearing.

Language: Tamil

Platform: Platform

Release date: March 5, 2021.

Bombay Rose

Director: Gitanjali Rao

Cast: Cyli Khare, Amit Deondi, Anurag Kashyap, Makrand Deshpande, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Shishir Sharma, Virendra Saxena, Amardeep Jha

Synopsis: Based on real-life events, the film explores the tragic reality of love and life that seem so romanticized on the big screen but devastate in real life. It chronicles the struggles of people who migrate to Mumbai from small towns, and the importance of Bollywood movie fantasies to take their minds off the harsh realities around them.

The story, in its essence, is about a flower seller falling in love. It is made by frame-by-frame painted animation in computer and took 18 months with 60 artists.

This animated film had wowed the critics when it did the festival circuit last year. For, the film doesn’t shy away from tackling topical themes like inter-faith romance, economic migration, and child labor.

Language: Hindi

Platform: Netflix

Release date: March 8, 2021.

Bombay Begums

Director: Alankrita Shrivastava and Bornila Chatterjee

Cast: Pooja Bhatt, Shahana Goswami, Amruta Subhash, Manish Choudhary, Plabita Borthakur, Rituraj Singh, Ivanka Das, Rahul Bose

Synopsis: This web series, as can be made out from the title, is about feisty, spunky women. They are from across generations who wrestle with desire, ethics, personal crises and vulnerabilities as they fight for survival in the eponymous city of 'Bombay'.

The veteran Pooja Bhat playing the character Rani, gets her life intertwined with the other four other women characters – Lily, Fatima, Shai and Ayesha.

The series is about how the five women shatter societal norms and patriarchy, as they set out to win in their careers, love life and relationships.

Language: Hindi

Platform: Netflix

Release date: March 8, 2021.

Sita On The Road

Director: Praneeth Yaron

Cast: Kalpika Ganesh, Gayathri Gupta

Synopsis: It is a digital premiere for this movie and is available for Rs 99 on Zee Plex. Again, as it is the flavour of the season (Women's Day), it is a story of five young women who have gone through difficulties in life. Their paths are decidedly different, but their literal paths take them to Goa where they meet. The film is a journey movie. But it is their metaphorical one that the director is after.

The motley group makes for intriguing watch. It is a sensitive subject, and how the director has managed to flesh out the characters is the movie largely about.

Language: Telugu

Platform: Zee Plex

Release date: March 5, 2021.

Four movies, including a sensitively crafted animated one, along with a spunky series, should keep you occupied all through the week. Of course, there is also live Indian Test cricket on the streaming platform. So, happy viewing, folks!