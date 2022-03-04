Where to find your Elden Ring save file location on PC

If you're playing on PC, you may need to find the Elden Ring save file location. Players are reporting the recent Elden Ring PC patch has been corrupting their save games, losing them hours of progress.

Sam raved about the game in her Elden Ring review so it's a shame that the PC version has been beset by problems. The threat of losing your progress is enough to put us off investing too much time in a game.

Until Elden Ring publisher Bandai Namco Entertainment and developer FromSoftware have fixed the game it’s a good idea to backup your save game files on PC and keep them separate from the main install folder. That's strong advice, but how where do you find your Elden Ring save game and how do you back up a save file on Steam? We're here to help.

How to back up your Elden Ring save games

You will find your Elden Ring save file in the your user directory. Right-click the folder icon on your quick bar and click 'File Explorer'. Then select 'This PC' from the menu on the left of the window and click through the director until you reach this location: C:\Users\[username]\AppData\Roaming\EldenRing. Once here, you should see a file with a bunch of random-looking numbers. That number is your 64bit Steam ID, in case you were wondering.

Click into this folder and you should see a file or multiple that end in .sl2. This is your save file.

If you don’t see it, or can’t get into this folder, you may have to reveal hidden folders. To do that, in your file browser, hit View, then either find ‘Show’ and then click hidden items or just tick a checkbox on the toolbar titled 'Hidden Items'.

Once you have access to the file, copy it and paste it somewhere else for safekeeping - we keep a folder of backup saves on our Desktop. This ensures you will always have a clean save on hand in case anything gets corrupted.

You are going to want to stay on top of this process though, as your backup will not save with your save file. Make sure after every couple of hours or or at least when you're done playing for the day, you are backing up your save file to stop any frustration you might run into.

That’s all you need to know. Losing game progress can be completely frustrating, and kill your momentum with a game dead in its tracks. Taking steps to avoid that is always the smart move.