How To Switch Windows with Your Keyboard

In Windows, when I press Alt-Tab, it switches me between all of my open web browser windows. However, when I press Command-Tab on the Mac, it switches me out of Safari and into a completely different application. How do I use the keyboard to switch between windows instead of applications?



As you’ve discovered, the Mac keyboard shortcut Command-Tab is used to switch between applications. To switch between windows of one application, you must first switch to that application, and then use Command- (tilde) to cycle through its open windows.