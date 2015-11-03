How to create a time lapse video on your iPhone

Recording a time lapse recording on an iPhone is simple enough. Just as with other camera modes, you need to set a focus point, possibly adjust the exposure – although for lengthy time lapses the light may change dramatically anyway – and, finally, tap the record button.

Starting a recording is straightforward, but getting good results requires some extra care and preparation. You'll need to find a good spot from which to shoot, just as for any photo or video, but special care has to be taken that you're not positioning the camera somewhere that a person, animal or vehicle will settle and ruin your results.

For a time lapse that's recorded from a fixed position, you need to ensure that the tripod is stable, and that it's unlikely to get knocked by passersby – even a small movement can ruin the shot.