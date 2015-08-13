How to take double exposure pictures in your camera

The method of superimposing two exposures in a single frame, most popularly called double exposure, is one of photography's greatest joys. Using this technique of overlaying images on top of each other, you could shape an image of nature into the silhouette of a person, stitch different urban scenes into one image, and even produce avant-garde and dreamlike photographs (like this one).

It's easily one of photography's most creative techniques, giving photographers endless possibilities to produce unique and more inspiring photographs. This is why more digital cameras these days offer a multiple exposure mode, allowing shooters (like yourself) to create double exposures without relying on Photoshop.

If you're one of the many photographers, novice or experienced, who haven't dabbled in the art of double exposure yet, you're in luck. Here's a short guide to shooting double exposures for beginners like you.