How to use AirPlay

Your iPhone and iPad's portability makes them the ideal entertainment device, whether you want to listen to music or enjoy video content on the move.

But there will be times when you want to hear your music through a proper set of speakers, watch your movies on your large-screen high definition TV, or view your slide shows on compatible digital photo frames.

The great thing about the iPhone is that you can do all of this – and all without a wire in sight…

Wireless for sound

The technology that makes it possible is called AirPlay. This sends audio or video via your Wi-Fi network to compatible speakers or video receivers such as the Apple TV. Depending on your setup, you can even play your music on multiple sets of speakers in multiple rooms.

AirPlay is built into your iPhone and iPad, so you don't need to find or install any additional apps. You will however need a set of speakers or a video receiver with the right hardware built in. Note that AirPlay is not the same as Bluetooth, and the two are not interchangeable – you'll need specific AirPlay-enabled kit to use it.

To get started, your iPhone or iPad and the receiver need to be connected to the same Wi-Fi network. You can see which your device is connected to by pressing the Home button, then tapping Settings > Wi-Fi.

Exactly how you connect the receiver to the same Wi-Fi network varies from device to device; the receiver's instruction manual will guide you through the process (most are online if you can't find the paperwork).

With both devices connected to the same Wi-Fi network and the receiver switched on, your iPhone or iPad should detect it automatically. Now all you need to do is start your media playing, swipe upwards from the bottom of the screen to open Control Centre, tap AirPlay and select the receiver you want to play your media on. It's that simple!

AirPlay Mirroring

As well as streaming audio and video to a receiver device, the iPhone and iPad can perform what's called AirPlay mirroring, where the entire content of the device's screen is output to a video receiver such as the Apple TV.

This means you can browse the web and show others what you're looking at, for example, without everyone having to crowd around your iPhone. You can also show any app on a large screen, and one of the most exciting uses for this is the ability to mirror games.

Depending on how they've been configured, some games enable you to use your iOS device as a controller while displaying the action on the big screen via your Apple TV.

Others provide extra information on your iOS device's screen – in the case of MetalStorm: Online, for example, you view detailed airplane controls and information on the screen while flying a plane. Other games, such as Real Racing 3, have a split-screen mode, enabling you to play against a friend, using separate iOS devices as controllers. It's the future of gaming!