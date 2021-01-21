OnePlus 7 and 7T series get Android 11 update; Here's how to install it

Android 11 for OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7T series devices are now available as a part of OnePlus Beta program. The Open Beta 1 is currently available for OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro. A couple of weeks ago, the Open Beat Android 11 was announced for the OnePlus Nord .

Oxygen OS 11 Open Beta 1 based on Android 11 can be downloaded and installed manually by any OnePlus 7/7T series users. The beta version is available to all OnePlus 7/7 Pro/7T/7T Pro users.

If you are interested in trying out the new Android version on your smartphone, we have a step by step guide to install the new beta version of Android 11 on OnePlus 7 or 7T series:

How to install Android 11 on OnePlus 7, 7 Pro, 7T, and 7T Pro

Head to the OnePlus 7 series / OnePlus 7T series page

/ series page Click on the device which you own to download the ROM

Once downloaded, copy the upgrade package to the phone storage

Go to Settings -> System -> System Updates -> Click top right icon -> Local upgrade -> Click on the installation package -> upgrade -> System upgrade completed to 100%

After the upgrade is complete, click on Restart

Although the OnePlus forum post confirms that the upgrade from Android 10 to Android 11 beta will not erase data, it is recommended to take a complete backup before installing the update.

Also, for now, OnePlus has halted Open Beta 1 for the OnePlus 7T series and the company has temporarily removed the download links as they lead to the data wipe. OnePlus says the new link will be added shortly.

One of the issues that might occur during the process is that the downloaded package won’t be shown in the local upgrade section even after copying it to the internal storage. This issue can be fixed by downloading the upgrade file on PC and copying the file from PC to phone’s internal storage.

Once downloaded the update, you will be on the open beta channel and get OTA updates in the future as well. In case you need to go back to the stable version, you can download the package under the Rollback package section and go back to the stable build. However, going back from open beta to stable version will erase all the phone’s data.

Oxygen OS 11 features

The Oxygen OS 11 based on Android 11 brings fresh UI visual design changes and various optimizations of details. OnePlus has added a bunch of new features like Ambient Display which brings new clock styles which are co-created by Parsons School of Design. It will change according to phone usage data.

There is also a new Canvas feature that can automatically draw a wireframe picture based on a lock screen photo. This feature is currently under beta and works well on portrait photos. Additionally, OnePlus has also added 10 new clock styles. Furthermore, OnePlus has also added Dark mode switch in the pull-down the quick setting and the much-requested auto turn-on feature and customize time range for dark mode is also making its way.

The shelf section has received yet another redesign with a weather widget and animation effects. The overall system-wide optimization has also been done - the device felt smoother than Android 10 for sure.

Both OnePlus 7 and 7T series have received some camera improvements including new camera UI and HEVC codec support to reduce video storage size. You also now get easy share access by pressing and holding in preview.

Oxygen OS 11 also brings the back the brightness slider to the top of the notification area which will save you from one additional swipe. Secondly, OnePlus is also one of the smartphone makers to bring the smart home controls with Android 11 apart from the Pixel devices.