10 Overwatch tips guaranteed to end in success

Overwatch is pretty alright, we guess.

The fact that we've been caught in a loop of playing "just one more round…!" of Blizzard's brand new game until the sun rises is just a coincidence, we swear, but we definitely see the appeal of the 6-vs-6 team shooter's bright, colorful cast and emphasis on cooperative play.

Still, all those matches we spent with Overwatch weren't just lost hours of sleeping and eating time - we've compiled a guide to conquering the game comprised of both our superior gaming skill and the actions of our teammates.

So, sit back and take some notes as we explain to you the real way to wipe the floor with your foes faster than you can say, "nerf this!" The first thing you need to do is simple...