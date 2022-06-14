Mi 11X Pro is selling for its lowest price ever - Should you buy it?

Xiaomi has announced a massive price cut on its premium smartphone Mi 11X Pro. The phone was first launched for Rs. 39,999 and was retailing for Rs. 36,999 till yesterday.

The latest price cut, however, brings the phone under Rs. 30,000 and is now available to purchase for Rs. 29,999. Additionally, there is an Rs. 1000 instant cashback on SBI cards which brings the effective price to Rs. 28,999. Amazon Prime members also get a complimentary screen replacement in case the screen gets damaged within six months of purchase.

In case, you have a phone to exchange it with the Mi 11X Pro, then you might be able to get up to Rs. 14,200 additional discounts. However, the exchange value is directly dependent on the condition of your phone and it’s best to check out the value of your old phone on Amazon directly.

The Mi 11X Pro is an affordable flagship phone that was first launched in April last year. As the name suggests, it is the Pro variant of the highly successful and value-for-money phone Mi 11X. It comes with a lot of upgrades over the Mi 11x namely a Snapdragon 888 chipset, Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 capabilities.

The phone sports a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution. It comes with a hole-punch cutout at the top center housing the selfie camera. Powering the Mi 11X Pro is a 4520 mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. While compared to the most modern phones, 33W fast charging might seem slow, however, it is fast enough to charge the device in under an hour.

It housed a triple rear camera setup with a primary 108MP Samsung HM2 sensor along with an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 5MP tele-macro camera. For selfies, the phone has a 20MP front camera.

Should I buy a Mi 11X Pro in 2022?

While the phone is a year old phone, it is still a great device. At the current discounted price, it makes total sense to buy this over any other phone under Rs. 40,000.

Though Qualcomm has already unveiled the next-gen Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, however, there isn’t much difference in terms of performance between the two chipsets. In fact, the Snapdragon 888 guzzles almost similar power as the latest variant and it doesn’t heat much as well.

The phone is available only in black colour though and in case you’re looking for options on that front, then you might be disappointed.

Other phones powered by the Snapdragon 888 chipset are the iQOO 9 SE, Xiaomi 11T Pro, OnePlus 9RT and OnePlus 9 5G. However, none of them is priced below Rs. 30,000 as of now.