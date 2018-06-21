Flipkart Super Value Week: Best deals on smartphones

Indian E-commerce platform Flipkart recently announced the return of its popular Super Value Week, during which it announces attractive offers on smartphones. The Super Vale Week sale began on June 18 and will end on June 24.

Under the Super Value Week, Flipkart is offering buyback guarantees on a range of devices, no cost EMIs, exchange offers and a cashback of Rs. 8,000 for HDFC Bank Credit and Debit card holders on the Google Pixel 2. Flipkart has said that after taking all the offers into consideration, the Pixel 2 is currently available at an effective price of Rs. 10,999.

Read more: Google Pixel 3 XL

The Buyback Guarantee is not free and a user has to pay Rs. 149 for mid-range devices and Rs. 199 for flagship devices such as the iPhone X and Pixel series. Flipkart has also announced easy no cost EMI options on budget devices with monthly EMIs being as low as Rs. 299.

Best deals on smartphones on Flipkart

Buy Google Pixel 2 XL @ Rs. 11,999 The Google Pixel 2 XL is currently available for Rs. 65,999, after a discount of Rs. 16,001. Additionally, it is available with a cashback of Rs. 10,000 for HDFC Bank Credit card and Debit card users. Coming to the buyback offer, the device is available with a buyback value of Rs. 44,000 if the user exchanges the device on Flipkart while buying a new device within 8 months from purchase.

Buy Google Pixel 2 @ Rs. 10,999 on Flipkart The Google Pixel 2 is currently available for Rs. 60,999, down from its regular price of Rs. 70,000. Similar to the XL variant, the Pixel 2 is also available with a cashback of Rs. 8,000 on HDFC Bank Debit and Credit card users. Additionally, it is available with a buyback value of Rs. 42,000 if the device is exchanged within 8 months from the date of purchase. Bajaj Finserv and HDFC Bank users can purchase this device with no cost EMIs.

Buy Apple iPhone X @ Rs. 45,084 on Flipkart The Apple iPhone X is currently available for Rs. 85,999, down from its original price of Rs. 89,000. It is available with up to Rs. 20,000 off on exchange, which is Rs. 5,000 more than usual. Additionally, it is available with a buyback value of Rs. 40,915 if the device is exchanged within 8 months from the date of purchase.

Buy Apple iPhone 8 Plus @ Rs. 45,799 Apart from the iPhone X, the iPhone 8 Plus is also available under Flipkart's Super Value Week. It is currently available for Rs. 84,999, after a discount of Rs. 1,001. The Apple iPhone 8 Plus is available with a buyback value of Rs. 39,200, if the device is exchanged within 8 months from the date of purchase.