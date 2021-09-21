The best Black Friday air purifier deals 2021: what we expect to see

Picking up one of the best Black Friday air purifier deals is a great way of improving the quality of the air you breathe without breaking the bank. Air purifiers remove pollutants from the air through an air filtration system, meaning that even if you have high levels of smoke and pollution in the area that you live, you can still breathe in fresh and clean air every single day. That's why air purifiers are often at the top of people's to-buy list for Black Friday 2021. Our best Black Friday air purifier deals page will show you all the top discounts on brands like Dyson, Coway, Blueair, Levoit, and more.

While Black Friday 2021 starts on November 26 in 2021, it is always possible to grab a great air purifier deal a little early. For obvious reasons, everyone was taking those extra steps to make sure their home was as healthy and safe as possible last Black Friday, so there were a lot of sell-out Black Friday air purifier deals to be had.

While it's always important to remove pollutants from the air, we're expecting less of a rush for Black Friday 2021, which may mean that you'll be able to get your hands on the air purifier you've been dreaming of before the deal is gone. We'll be keeping this page updated with all the top air purifier deals this Black Friday, so no matter what type you're looking for, you'll find the best discounts right here.

That might also mean that we're in for some even better discounts this time around, but we'll get onto that when we cover what air purifier deals to expect for Black Friday 2021, as well as last year's top deals and which models typically have the greatest reductions.

(Image credit: Conway)

When will the best air purifier deals start in 2021? Last year air purifiers were one of the most popular Black Friday products, and for obvious reasons, people were keen to make sure that the air they were breathing was as healthy as possible. We saw a lot of last-minute air purifier deals, but some of the best ones actually cropped up early for keen shoppers, well ahead of Thanksgiving. Many air purifiers hit their lowest points for the entire Black Friday event in the week leading up to the sales, and prices typically stayed this low well into Cyber week. Amazon often drops lightning deals that only last a few hours, but offer the chance to grab a real air purifier bargain if you manage to catch one. We expect to see the same for Black Friday 2021, with a few last-minute flash deals cropping up as the event continues.

What Black Friday air purifier deals do we expect to see in 2021?

(Image credit: Levoit)

Last year we didn't expect to see amazing discounts, as air purifiers were selling out ahead of Black Friday. The real struggle was finding an air purifier that didn't sell out at record speed as soon as the promotions dropped! This year though, we're expecting a much more extensive range of promotions on budget brands such as Honeywell, right through to highly coveted Dyson air purifiers.

Stay tuned for price-matching battles, too, because once those prices start to drop we're expecting to see stores like Best Buy and Walmart matching the discounts you'll find at Amazon and other retailers. Recent drops from Shark and BlueAir may also see some big discounts, given that they're already reduced well ahead of Black Friday itself.

Today's best air purifier Black Friday deals

(Image credit: Conway)

If you're hoping to invest in a new air purifier before the Black Friday deals start to drop, there are still some great savings to be had on top brands like Dyson and Shark.

Bissell air320 Smart Air Purifier| was $339.99 , now $279.99 at Amazon (save $59)

The Bissell air320 Smart Air Purifier looks a treat with its wooden legs and almost speaker-like design. It's got three layers of filtration for smoke, pollen, pet dander, and more. View Deal

Shark - Air Purifier 6 With Anti-Allergen HEPA Filter Advanced Odor And Fumes Lock, 1,200 sq. ft., Smart Sensing - Charcoal Gray| was $449.99 , now $349.99 at Best Buy (save $100)

Pick up the Shark smart-sensing air purifier from Best Buy, complete with a neat $100 discount. It's got a remote control, meaning you won't even need to move to start breathing cleaner air. View Deal

Dyson TP02 Pure Cool Link Connected Tower Air Purifier Fan | Refurbished| was $299.9 , now $189.99 at Walmart (save $110)

If you've been hoping to grab a Dyson air purifier deal, this refurbished model from Walmart is even more of a steal thanks to a neat $110 discount. It's got an automatic night mode that runs quietly while you sleep. View Deal

Last year’s best Black Friday air purifier deals

One of last year's standout deals was a lightning deal on Amazon that dropped the Coway AP-1512HH White HEPA Air Purifier's price by 35%, with an overall saving of $80. We're expecting more lightning deals from Amazon this Black Friday, as well as some early savings on stylish brands like Molekule and Conway.

We also saw savings of up to 25% on the brand new Shark Air Purifier 6, as well as up to $200 off the Dyson HP04 Pure Hot and Cool Air Purifier and Fan.