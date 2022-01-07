Best monitors for home working in 2022

Some companies provide laptop computers to employees because they are smaller and portable. As more people work from home though, many are using their work laptops at home or even their own personal laptop. Either way, they have started noticing the limitations of working all day on a small screen (most range in size from 13 to 15 inches).

The ergonomics of bending over and looking at a laptop all day can lead to neck and back problems while laptop users also lose screen real estate compared to desktop users.

There’s good news: most modern laptops are capable of connecting to an external monitor. An external monitor connected to your laptop will improve both your ergonomics and your productivity. Thanks to its larger screen size you will see better and thanks to its stand or monitor arm if you add one, desktop monitors are not only easier on the eyes but additionally help you maintain a healthy posture while working.

How to use an external monitor with your laptop

You can choose your external monitor to be your laptop's only display or make it a dual display configuration. When you plug an external monitor to your laptop, it functions in mirror mode, displaying the same image on both screens. With a larger screen and a higher resolution though, you can view more information at once.

However, the way you can be most productive is by using two screens simultaneously by extending your desktop to two displays. This lets you run two full-screen apps at the same time. In this way, the second external screen will let you organize your program windows and work more smoothly.

No matter whether you have a single application running expanded to fill the two screens or two full screen applications (one on each display), the productivity gains are significant: you won't have to scroll to find information and you won't have to switch between applications. The use of two monitors is also ideal if you want to edit a document in a word processor or spreadsheet while looking up information in another app, such as a web browser, email client or PDF reader.

When using this dual-screen scenario you should keep the monitor and laptop at the same height. The Scribbler recommends the use of a laptop stand that tilts the laptop’s keyboard at 45 degrees. Once you get used to having an external monitor with your laptop, you'll never want to go back to a single display.

What you need to know about configuring your external monitor

Once you have plugged an external monitor, here’s what you need to do to properly extend your desktop with an external monitor:

How to configure your external monitor on Windows:

Right click on the desktop, choose “Display Settings” then scroll down to "Multiple Displays" and select "Extend desktop"

In that screen you can arrange your monitor location relative to your laptop's by moving the boxes. Once you have finished this configuration, you can move your mouse cursor between monitors, and your workspace will effectively be doubled. Now you can enjoy running your web browser full screen and your productivity apps or video calls on the other.

How to configure your external monitor on a Mac:

Go to System Preferences and select Displays, then click on the Arrangement tab. You have to uncheck “Mirror Displays” there. You can then arrange the screen location relative to your Mac's screen.

This sturdy QHD (2K) workhorse from Dell delivers the best value for the money for your home office (Image credit: Dell)

1. Dell UltraSharp U2518D monitor Best overall for home working Specifications Screen size: 25-inch Resolution: 2K Quad-HD (QHD) (2560 x 1440 ) Brightness: 350 cd/m2 Ports: HDMI 2.0 (x1), DisplayPort 1.2, DisplayPort 1.2 (input,Mini), DisplayPort 1.2 (output), USB 3.0 (x1,upstream), USB 3.0 (x2), downstream USB 3.0 (x2) 5V 2A charging, 3.5mm Audio Jack Reasons to buy + Great ergonomics + Supports Portrait mode + Can be used as a USB hub + USB charging ports provide 2A + Has DisplayPort out to daisy-chain a second monito Reasons to avoid - HDR supported only via HDMI - Limited coverage of Adobe RGB - Internal power supply not user replaceable - No HDMI cable included

Dell's 25-inch monitor features a quality 2K QHD IPS panel and is a good choice for a home office desk that complements your laptop's built-in display.

The screen's panel is bright enough for most types of work, handles reflections well, and has great colors right out of the box. It has great ergonomics, allowing you to adjust its tilt, height, swivel, and 90-degree pivot to work in portrait mode. If you want to attach it to a wall mount or desk arm, it has VESA mount holes as well.

The panel supports 10-bit input and has an excellent SDR color gamut. But SDR is only available when connected via HDMI. sRGB color space rendering is excellent, but Adobe sRGB coverage isn't optimal, so graphic designers, particularly those working with print media, should look at other options.

The Dell U2518D acts as a USB 3.0 hub with one input and four downstream USB 3.0 ports, two of which are specifically marked because they provide up to 2AMPs of power for fast charging your tablet or smartphone. Dell's trademark hole on the stand also allows for easy cable management. Moreover, the hub continues to work even when the monitor isn't on, so you'll be able to use USB flash drives or a webcam for surveillance plugged into its hub even without the monitor on.

There is also a DisplayPort in and a DisplayPort out, which allows you to daisy chain two monitors while using only one DisplayPort cable for your laptop.

The default monitor settings look great and you can fine tune them easily using the On Screen Display menu with the four buttons at the bottom. One of the provided presets, "ComfortView," provides low blue light for ease of eyesight during long work hours.

Although more advanced monitors are available, this Dell model is a better option for most home workers looking for balance between price and features. The fact that Dell offers a three-year warranty is just the cherry on top.

The Dell P3222QE can become your home office connectivity hub (Image credit: Dell)

2. Dell P3222QE 32” 4K Hub Monitor Best for productivity Specifications Screen size: 31.5-inch Resolution: 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) Brightness: 350 cd/m2 Ports: HDMI 2.0 (x1), DisplayPort 1.4 (x1), Ethernet RJ45 (x1), USB 3.2 Type-C (x1), USB 3.2 Type-A (x4) (downstream) TODAY'S BEST DEALS Visit Site Reasons to buy + Robust construction + Sharp image quality + USB-C support + Excellent connectivity + High Contrast and excellent colors Reasons to avoid - Dell speakers are a separate purchase - USB-C charging limited to 65 Watts

You need as much flexibility as possible if your home is suddenly your new office. With this model, Dell offers a "docking" monitor, which means it has a variety of connectivity options, including USB-C to simplify connections and boost productivity. It was designed by Dell to be your connectivity hub, so you can leave your mouse, trackball, webcam(s), keyboard, and USB sticks all plugged into the monitor, and only have to plug a single cable into your laptop.

On top of this and its big size, it features a gorgeous 31.5-inch 4K IPS display which means you can see more and do more. With a 4K resolution you will no longer have to squint to see data in big spreadsheets or complex software apps.

It delivers these superb specs with modern aesthetics: a matte black chassis and a silver metal stand. A single joystick operates the OSD menus to calibrate or switch display modes. With the stand, you can adjust the display height, tilt, swivel and pivot as well as rotate to portrait mode. You can also use the VESA holes (100x100) at the back of the monitor to attach it to a monitor arm or wall mount if you don't want to be limited by the stand.

You have three video input options: DisplayPort 1.4, HDMI 2.0, and DP Alt mode on USB-C, so you can charge your laptop with the same cord you use for video. Furthermore, it has four USB 3.0 ports as well as an RJ45 network port, removing the burden from your laptop and routing all the fixed cabling, including high-speed Gigabit Ethernet networking, to the monitor.

It is worth noting that Dell has made speakers optional. The company’s optional Dell mini soundbar is magnetically attached below the bottom bezel. There is also no headphone jack on this model, which means you'll have to use Bluetooth-connected speakers or headphones if you don't want to purchase Dell's SB521A Slim Soundbar.

Read the full review: Dell P3222QE USB-C Hub Monitor

Dell has solved the home worker’s monitor and webcam issues with a silver bullet (Image credit: Dell S2722DZ)

3. Dell S2722DZ 27” (QHD) Video Conferencing Monitor Best for video conferencing Specifications Screen size: 27-inch Resolution: 2K Quad-HD (QHD) (2560 x 1440) Brightness: 350 cd/m2 Ports: DisplayPort 1.2 (x1), HDMI 1.4 (x1), USB 3.2 Type-C (x1) (upstream, 65W charging, DP Alt Mode), USB 3.2 Type-B (x1) (upstream), USB 3.2 Type-A (x2) (downstream), 3.5mm Audio Jack Reasons to buy + Sleek design + Minimal bezels + Loads of ports + Pop-up webcam simplifies privacy Reasons to avoid - Adjustable stand could go higher

Working from home has meant that in-person meetings have been replaced by video conferencing. For better or worse, we all got used to seeing coworkers who have low-quality webcams, bad lighting, poor microphones, or odd webcam placement that leads to some hilarious image angles, and the subsequent adjusting and tweaking until things look "right". Those webcam issues interfere with fluid communication.

Home-based work also leads to back and neck problems due to small laptop screens and poor posture. Many home workers opt to buy an external monitor for their laptop for this reason. Dell has decided to resolve the problem of the home worker with a silver bullet: the S2722DZ, which combines an excellent screen for home working with a great webcam.

Because of the IPS panel, the display delivers bright colors that cover 99% of the Adobe sRGB color gamut, making it suitable for even graphics professionals. With 350 nits of brightness, a 1,000:1 contrast ratio, and a refresh rate that can reach 75Hz, it promises to be a reasonably bright and convenient display.

Nevertheless, what sets it apart from the competition is the handy 5MP IR pop-up camera with wide viewing angles and noise-cancelling microphones that are integrated into the device. Using the camera you will be able to show off your best side on your video call, as well as sound good thanks to its quality microphone. Moreover, you will be able to hear your partners well, as it has a pair of 5-watt speakers.

Using the connectors located on the back of the monitor, you can connect this monitor via DisplayPort, USB-C (alt DP mode), or HDMI. The USB-C port can deliver up to 65W of power to charge a laptop, which is a considerable amount of power. There are two 5Gbps USB 3.2 downstream ports on the unit, one at the back and another on the left underside, making it easy to access.

Read the full review: Dell 27 Video Conferencing Monitor (S2722DZ)

Outstanding color accuracy and a crisp 4K UHD resolution (Image credit: Asus)

4. ASUS ProArt Display PA279CV monitor Best for photo and video editing at home Specifications Screen size: 27-inch Resolution: 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) Brightness: 350 cd/m2 Ports: USB 3.1 Type-C (upstream, 65W power, DP Alt Mode), USB 3.0 Type-A (Downstream) (x4) DisplayPort 1.2 (x1), HDMI 2.0 (x2), Anti-theft Kensington Lock TODAY'S BEST DEALS Visit Site Reasons to buy + Wide viewing angles + Excellent color gamut + Fantastic ergonomics + Large screen size and high resolution + Built-in ruler to aid in measurement Reasons to avoid - Internal power supply not user replaceable

An ultra-high definition (UHD) 4K monitor will elevate your home office productivity to new heights. Creative professionals have had their wishes heard as ASUS is offering an array of ProArt Displays that all produce stunning graphics, with varying degrees of color accuracy. Among the many ProArt monitors, we'll refer to this one by its model number, PA279CV.

As an upgrade to the PA278CV, which is its 2K QHD predecessor, this monitor offers 4K resolution. Content creators can get a sharp image and accurate colors thanks to its perfect coverage of sRGB color space. You can choose from twelve preset display modes in addition to manual adjustments, using the buttons on the bottom of the display.

Thanks to its wide color gamut and higher information density, it is ideal for home workers editing photos or videos or using productivity apps. The large display makes it easier to work without moving between windows. As it is flicker-free and has low blue light filters, you can work long hours in front of it without harming your eyes, two aspects that are typically lacking in cheaper monitors.

Along with thin bezels and a simple design with metallic finish plastic its stand has a clip on the back for cable management. With its matte anti-reflective coating, this monitor delivers vibrant colors with 100% of the sRGB color space, which is excellent for most work purposes.

In terms of connectivity, it doesn't disappoint either: you can connect it to your computer through three different methods: USB-C (DP alt mode), DisplayPort, or HDMI. There are also four USB 3.1 type-A downstream ports, so you can connect USB flash drives, webcams, keyboards, mice, or trackballs directly to the monitor, leaving just one cord attached to your laptop or PC. With support for USB-C power delivery, the monitor can deliver up to 65W of power to charge your laptop over the same cable used to transmit video.

A 4K Ultra-HD monitor that can effortlessly move with you around the house (Image credit: UPerfect)

5. UPerfect True4K portable monitor Best for portability while home working Specifications Screen size: 15.6-inch Resolution: 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) Brightness: 400 cd/m2 Ports: USB-C Thunderbolt 3, Mini HDMI 2.0 Reasons to buy + Sharp 4K display + Built-in speakers + Aluminum chassis + Supports USB 3.1 and Thunderbolt + Landscape and portrait mode Reasons to avoid - Not from a top-tier brand

When you work from home, you may not have as much space as you would like. Sometimes, your laptop may take up a large portion of your desk, and you just need a secondary monitor that won't permanently encroach on your workspace. After you are finished working on it, perhaps you would like to let the kids watch a movie on it. Portable monitors like this one make it possible for you to do these things.

Our only caveat is that we hadn’t heard of this firm before. However the vast number of five-stars reviews on Amazon by hundreds of reviewers and positive comments by the picky Mac community convinced us that this wasn't a fly-by-night operation. The brand names like ASUS, still offering only Full HD options, are still behind in this market segment.

Featuring a 15.6 inch IPS panel enclosed in an aluminum chassis, this UPerfect 4K monitor delivers stunning images at UHD resolution. The PU leather cover case doubles as a stand when folded away. With its panel, you get a 100% sRGB color gamut, 400 nits of brightness, 60Hz refresh rate, and an ample viewing angle of 178 degrees. With its Low Blue Light mode, you also don't have to worry about damaging your eyes.

Additionally, it has a headphone jack and speakers. Furthermore, this monitor can be wall mounted using a VESA mount (75 * 75mm).

Tight budget? You can still improve your home working setup with this affordable monitor from HP (Image credit: HP)

6. HP 24mh 24” 1080P monitor Best budget option for home working Specifications Screen size: 24-inch Resolution: 1080P Full HD (1920 x 1080) Brightness: 250 cd/m2 Ports: HDMI (x1), DisplayPort (x1), VGA TODAY'S BEST DEALS Visit Site Reasons to buy + Great ergonomics and good picture quality + 90-degree rotation + Blue Light filter mode + 75 Hz Refresh Rate + HDMI, DisplayPort and VGA inputs + Slim panel with almost no bezels Reasons to avoid - Limited to 1080P

Do not despair if your wallet is thin and your budget is tight, you can still get an external monitor that will improve your home working conditions. With this HP 24MH monitor you will have just the right size. It is larger than your laptop's screen, but it isn't too big that it will take up your entire desk or work surface.

Aside from its strong design, it also has a slim panel with practically no bezels around the screen, which gives it an attractive appearance. The display's 178° horizontal and vertical viewing angles provide crisp and clear images, and its refresh rate can go up to 75Hz, compared to the Windows default of 60Hz. Make sure you go into Windows display settings and change the refresh rate from 60 to 75Hz though.

In addition to the DisplayPort and HDMI inputs, users with limited funds will be pleased to know that it also features an old VGA input that those with very old PCs will be able to connect to it.

A 90-degree rotating screen, adjustable height, and swiveling base are just a few of the features that set this monitor apart from others in its price range. By switching to its Low Blue Light mode, you will be putting less strain on your eyes as the colors shift in a warmer spectrum with more natural whites. You will find its speaker to be of modest power, but that does not hurt it in any way.

What to look for in a monitor for home working

When choosing a monitor the first obvious hurdle is price, how much to spend on it and if the price you’re paying offsets the benefits you’ll get. The second issue to consider is connectivity; ideally you want a monitor that matches the outputs that your laptop provides: USB-C, Thunderbolt, HDMI or DisplayPort. If your laptop is really really old maybe it has a VGA output. In that case you´re probably going to need an inexpensive adapter to HDMI, or better yet, a USB external graphics adapter with modern outputs.

Past these basic decision points the hurdles multiply: you must consider resolution and color accuracy if you are a creative professional, and finally display size according to your work needs and also the available desk and room space.

If you do frequent video calls (Zoom, Google Meet, Jitsi Meet, Skype, etc) you’ll need to decide if you’re going to use your main laptop screen and webcam for them or instead get a secondary monitor with a better webcam built-in and use that for your video calls. All these choices will steer your selection towards the monitor that best suits your needs.

Size: There are no limitations to what you can choose, but setting up an improvised workspace at home can put limits on how big you can realistically go. A 24-inch monitor is a good starting point for limited desk spaces and you can place it almost anywhere. For those with a dedicated home office space a 27-inch or a 32-inch might be workable or you can even go up to a 34 inch ultrawide for the ultimate home office.

Resolution: If you choose to keep your laptop as your main work display, sometimes a secondary 1080P Full-HD display for video conferencing is a game changer and all you need to improve your workflow without breaking the bank. Full HD monitors are really inexpensive these days, so cheap that getting two is no longer a luxury. You can find retailers selling them in packs of two as 1080P is no longer state of the art technology.

However, if your work requires high information density, like spreadsheets or specialized software with complex user interfaces, 2K also known as QuadHD is a good intermediate step before going UHD. Creative professionals that need crisp text and a high DPI display will be better served by going straight to a 4K monitor.

Connectivity: All the digital connections such as HDMI, DisplayPort (DP), and USB-C/Thunderbolt will give you a stable picture. You only get limited resolutions, bulky cables and noisy outputs if your laptop has an analog VGA connector. Adapters between HDMI, DP, DVI and USB-C are really inexpensive and plug-and-play. However it’s better to stick to what your computer provides. If your computer has a DP output, go for a monitor with a DP input. Likewise with USB-C and HDMI.

