Best workstations of 2021: Powerful PCs for professionals

Welcome to our list of the best workstations. These are the very best, most powerful, workstation machines that can power your business.

These days, the best workstations are around the same size as normal PCs, and offer high quality designs, without sacrificing pure power and performance. Some, such as the iMac Pro and the Surface Studio, are slimline all-in-one PCs that offer brilliant performance whilst not taking up loads of room in your office.

The best workstations can handle any application you throw at it, and they are useful tools for designers, engineers, financial analysts and researchers running more demanding applications, like rendering complex graphics, financial analysis and computations and digital content creation

From small form factor models to powerhouses, from the best all-in-one computers to one for all, there's bound to be one for you if you're in the market. At the bottom of this page you'll also find our list of the best online shops for buying workstations - so purchasing the perfect workstation for your business has never been easier!

There are even a few amazing options that come in laptop form. Check out our best mobile workstations guide.

Apple made the Apple Mac Pro (2019) one of its most modular computers yet. (Image credit: Apple)

1. Apple Mac Pro (2019) Apple's most powerful computer just got even better Specifications CPU: up to 28-Core Intel Xeon W Graphics: up to AMD Radeon Pro Vega II Duo RAM: up to 1.5TB Storage: up to 8TB SSD Communications: 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, 2x 10Gb Ethernet, Dimensions (W x D x H): 21.8 x 45.0 x 52.9 cm Reasons to buy + Incredibly modular + More than enough power Reasons to avoid - Very expensive - Not a very attractive design

One of the biggest complaints about the previous Mac Pro model was that it was tricky to upgrade. Thankfully, Apple listened, making the Apple Mac Pro (2019) one of its most modular computers yet – and highly so. This workstation – one of the best workstations currently on offer – isn’t just extremely powerful. It’s also future-proof, which is only right since you’re spending good money for it. Gone too is that revolutionary cylindrical design, with Apple ushering in that cheese grater look that we’ve come to love since its unveiling, especially since it’s fitted with a unique cooling system to maximize airflow and keep the noise down. That’s not all; one look at its specs, and you’ll see that this is a creative professional’s ultimate tool. Just be prepared to feel broke after that trip to the Apple Store.

iMac Pro's all-in-one form factor gives you plenty of space on your desk

2. Apple iMac Pro A fantastic all-in-one workstation Specifications CPU: Intel Xeon W Graphics: AMD Vega 64 (16GB HBM2 RAM) RAM: 128GB Communications: Gigabit Ethernet Dimensions (W x D x H): 65 x 20.3 x 51.6cm Reasons to buy + Most powerful Mac ever + Excellent design Reasons to avoid - Very expensive - Non user-upgradable

The Apple iMac Pro is the most powerful PC that Apple has ever made, so if you love the design of Apple's devices, while using its software, then the iMac Pro is an excellent workstation. Its all-in-one form factor gives you plenty of space on your desk, but it is very expensive, which turn some people off.

Lenovo Yoga A940 is plenty powerful to meet the needs of creative professionals. (Image credit: Future)

3. Lenovo Yoga A940 A great iMac alternative Specifications CPU: 8th-generation Intel Core i7-8700 Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 560 4 GB RAM: 32 GB DDR4 2666 MHz Storage: 1 TB 5400 RPM + 256 GB PCIe SSD Display: 27" 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) IPS Multi-touch Reasons to buy + Good price + Stylus included Reasons to avoid - Older components - Screen not great in direct light

Lenovo’s latest all-in-one offering isn’t as powerful as Apple’s premium AIO, the iMac Pro, or even the recently updated iMac, which now offers a 9th-generation Intel Core configuration. After all, at this point, the 8th-generation chips and Radeon RX 560 graphics are beginning to show their age. However, it is still plenty powerful to meet the needs of professionals who can't afford Apple's more pricey machines.

(Image credit: Intel)

4. Intel Ghost Canyon NUC Small, but powerful Specifications CPU: 9th-generation Intel Core i5 – i9 Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics 630 RAM: 8GB – 64B DDR4 Storage: 128GB SSD – 2TB + 2TB Reasons to buy + Affordable at its low configurations + Highly upgradeable + Great performance Reasons to avoid - Can get pretty pricey at the highest configurations

Intel’s NUC has come a long way from its humble beginnings. For example, while the previous Hades Canyon didn’t come with a RAM or storage, the newer Ghost Canyon has both. In fact, not only does it have more offerings now in terms of specs, but it’s also highly configurable so you can personalize it to your liking before hitting that buy button. With 9th-generation Intel Core chips, up to 64GB of memory and up to 4TB dual storage, we’re all for it. The only catch is that it's pricier now as well. The lower configurations are still quite affordable, and a terrific option for the budget-conscious. The highest configurations are perfect workstations in compact form factors.

The Surface Studio 2 ups the power significantly, making it a much more future-proof device. (Image credit: TechRadar)

5. Microsoft Surface Studio 2 An artist's dream come true Specifications CPU: Intel Core i7 Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 - GTX 1070 RAM: 16GB – 32GB Storage: 1TB - 2TB SSD Display: 28-inch 4,500 x 3,000 PixelSense display Reasons to buy + Powerful + Nothing like it Reasons to avoid - Very expensive

Microsoft has produced a brilliant all-in-one workstation that rival's Apple's iMacs for power and desirability. If you're wedded to the Windows 10 ecosystem, then this is a great alternative to the iMac Pro. Versatile and forward-thinking, Microsoft’s all-in-one puts the iMac to shame by introducing an all-in-one that can not only replace your lingering desktop tower, but your Cintiq as well.

The Mac mini 2018 brings Apple’s tiniest Mac into the modern age.

6. Mac Mini 2018 Same size, way more power Specifications CPU: 8th-generation Intel Core i3 – Core i7 Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics 630 Storage: 128GB – 2TB PCIe Flash Dimensions (W x D x H): 19.7 x 19.7 x 3.6cm Reasons to buy + Hugely improved specs + Tiny, aesthetic design Reasons to avoid - Expensive

The Mac mini 2018 has finally been refreshed with modern hardware, bring Apple’s tiniest Mac into the modern age. This thing is filled to the brim with 8th-generation desktop processors, a ton of RAM and some of the fastest SSDs we’ve seen – all while keeping the same beloved form factor. OK, while it's not as powerful as the other workstations on this list, it has a few tricks up its sleeve which makes this worth considering. First, you can add an external graphics card to the Mac mini for added graphical prowess. You can also chain several Mac minis together and offload tasks onto each machine, making it an expandable – and incredibly versatile – workstation.

This is HP's entry level workstation and one which is very keenly priced with a very compact form factor.

7. HP Z240 SFF Pint-sized power Specifications CPU: Intel Core i7-6700 Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 530 RAM: 8GB : Communications: Gigabit Ethernet Dimensions (W x D x H): 34 x 38 x 10cm Reasons to buy + Surprisingly compact and powerful + A plethora of connectors Reasons to avoid - Card reader is optional

This is HP's entry level workstation and one which is very keenly priced with a very compact form factor (about 11L). It's hard to believe that the Z240 has an Intel Core i7-6700 CPU with 8GB of RAM and a 1TB hard disk drive. There's even an optical drive. The company's engineers have managed to deliver a system that weighs less than 6Kg and somehow has 20 (yes, 20) connectors and expansion slots (not all of them empty of course).

It even has four DIMM slots to take full advantage of dual-channel technology. As for the rest of the HP workstation family, this one comes with the Remote Graphics Software as well as a three-year onsite warranty bundled. The only major compromise is the fact that it will only take low profile graphics cards. HP also offers the option to buy the workstation for as little as £16 per month excluding VAT.

Fujitsu Celsius J550 offers a Xeon E3 CPU, a full-size professional graphics card, 64GB of RAM, offering up to 13.5TB storage and nearly 20 ports and expansion slots including quite a few legacy ones.

8. Fujitsu Celsius J550 Quintessentially powerful Specifications CPU: Intel Xeon E3-1275 v5 Graphics: Nvidia Quadro K2200 RAM: 16GB Storage: 256GB SSD + 1TB HDD Communications: Gigabit Ethernet Dimensions (W x D x H): 33 x 34 x 8.9cm Reasons to buy + Very compact + Can take a full-size GPU Reasons to avoid - More expensive than the traditional equivalent form factor - Limited configurability

The small form factor market is attracting more manufacturers as they are vying to shed the bulky and wieldy image of the traditional workstation. Few, if any, however, can pride themselves on designing and manufacturing their products in the same area. Fujitsu can – take the J550.

It can take a Xeon E3 CPU, a full-size professional graphics card, 64GB of RAM, offering up to 13.5TB storage and nearly 20 ports and expansion slots including quite a few legacy ones. Fujitsu is also the only company to offer a three-year warranty (either onsite or bring-in) across the EMEIA region, which spans across the whole of Europe, into Africa and stretches as far as India.