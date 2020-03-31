Best office desks of 2020: top desks for home working

With the current spread of coronavirus (aka Covid-19), a lot of companies are already making arrangements to accommodate remote working, to help reduce the spread of coronavirus while also helping to limit the impact on productivity.

Whether you’re looking for an office desk for your place of work or company employees, or you simply want a good desk for your study to work from home with, we’ve picked out some of the top products across various categories here.

We’ll look at the best corner office desks, compact offerings, and of course wallet-friendly efforts, as well as more niche propositions such as standing desks and double-length workstations which can accommodate two people.

Whatever your particular needs for an office desk, we’ll attempt to point you in the right direction, and ensure that you’re making a sound purchase which isn’t one you’ll live to regret.

Office Hippo Professional Cantilever Desk (Image credit: Office Hippo / Amazon)

1. Office Hippo Professional Cantilever Desk

Best overall office desk

Dimensions: 80-180 x 80 x 73cm (W x D x H) | Weight: 21-44kg

Really sturdy and well-built

Good range of sizes

Impressive value for money

The bigger desks do weigh a fair bit

Office Hippo’s professional desk is our pick for the best all-rounder. It’s suitably well-built and sturdy, as well as offering a good range of different sizes, with a palatable price tag.

The desk is fairly easy to put together – we own one ourselves, and managed the task with no bother – and it’s very solid, with the actual desktop being an inch thick.

As mentioned, you can get it in a variety of sizes, including the largest model which is 180cm wide, and comfortably allows for two people to work side-by-side, with plenty of space for a couple of monitors, and a printer or multifunction device between. The smaller models, at 80cm or 120cm, are perfect for a single desk, or in the latter case someone who wants a roomy single desk to fit plenty of stuff on. The Office Hippo is plenty deep enough at 80cm, as well.

One neat extra worth mentioning is that there are nifty cable management holes on either end of the desk. We’ve owned this desk (which comes in a range of different woods and colors) for some years, and have been very happy with it, so can definitely recommend it as great value for money considering the not too wallet-damaging asking price.

You should be able to get hold of this in the US as well as the UK, but those State-side who can’t find the Office Hippo (or an economical way to get one shipped over) should look at the Tribesigns Modern Minimalist Style Computer Desk as an alternative. This is a similarly sturdy and well-built all-rounder with a minimalist vibe, albeit without the neat extra touch in terms of cable management.

Tribesigns Modern L-shaped Corner Computer Desk (Image credit: Tribesigns)

2. Tribesigns Modern L-shaped Corner Computer Desk

Best corner office desk

Dimensions: 168 x 48 x 73cm (W x D x H) | Weight: 27kg

Good value for money

Plenty of desktop real-estate

Neat under-desk stand for your PC

Not the easiest desk to put together

If you need a desk that fits nicely into an available corner, then our favorite is this smart-looking yet still budget-friendly computer desk from Tribesigns.

The L-shaped desk is suitably sturdily built, good value for money, and comes with some thoughtful extra trimmings like a compact stand to put under the desk, which you can sit your PC on (so it doesn’t have to be directly on the floor, which is never good practice, particularly, of course, if you have a carpet).

You get plenty of desktop real-estate – it’s easily possible to get a few large monitors on here with no bother – all of it fitting nicely into a corner of the room. The main complaint we’ve seen online about this particular product is that putting the desk together isn’t the easiest task in the world. That said, other folks have noted that if you take your time and read the instructions carefully, you won’t hit any trouble. Just set aside a couple of hours for assembly, and go slowly and carefully.

This desk is available direct from the company in the US, and although it’s out of stock on Amazon UK right now, hopefully that won’t remain the case for too long.

Uplift V2 (Image credit: Human Solution)

3. Uplift V2

Best standing desk

Dimensions: 106-203 x 76 x 65-130cm (W x D x H) | Weight: 31kg (for base)

Rock-solid stability

Some neat optional accessories

Lengthy guarantee

Not cheap

A standing desk is motorized to allow the desktop to be raised or lowered to different heights, allowing you to vary between sitting and standing during your working day, with the health benefits this can potentially bring.

If you fancy going the standing desk route, then we can offer no better recommendation than the Uplift V2. This office desk oozes quality, and is rock-solid stable, in contrast to some standing desks which can get a bit wobbly when they are fully extended to their highest levels.

Its motorized action is smooth and quiet, there are a huge range of different choices for the size of the desktop, and you get cable management chops thrown in. All this is backed by a confidence-inspiring seven-year guarantee, plus the Uplift V2 allows for a great deal of customization with various accessories.

The Uplift desk comes in a standard model, plus a commercial version (with even more stability, courtesy of a crossbar). Folks in the UK can have an Uplift shipped, but it’s a sensible idea to only purchase the frame and get your own desktop locally (otherwise shipping could be prohibitively expensive).

Whatever model you buy, this desk is far from cheap compared to the other products we’ve listed on this page – but given the engineering and motors involved, that’s hardly surprising.

You can read up more about standing desks, their potential benefits, and other good alternatives (that those in the UK might want to consider in particular) in our full roundup of the best standing desks.

Furinno Computer Desk (12095GYW) (Image credit: Furinno)

4. Furinno Computer Desk (12095GYW)

Best budget (and space-saving) office desk

Dimensions: 100 x 40 x 86cm (W x D x H) | Weight: 15.9kg

Nice and compact

Very cheap

Don’t expect the world with build quality

Furinno makes a lot of desks, and this one’s a tempting proposition for those who don’t want to part with all that much cash. Naturally, you can’t expect top-notch build quality at the bargain basement end of the desk market, but you get a solid enough product here, and it’s relatively easy to put together.

What you also get is a very compact computer desk – this is a good option for those looking for a space-saver – and you can slot your PC in the right-hand side shelf, plus you get a slide-out tray for your keyboard and mouse. There’s a bonus drawer included as well.

Now, when you consider the recommended price of the Furinno, coupled with the reality that most online retailers offer it with quite a substantial discount compared to that MSRP, this is a great buy for those who really don’t want to spend much at all on their office desk.

IKEA Linnmon / Alex (Image credit: IKEA)

5. IKEA Linnmon / Alex

Best office desk with built-in storage

Dimensions: 150 x 75 x 73 cm (W x D x H) | Weight: 11kg (desk) + 28kg (per drawer unit)

Sturdy desk

Plenty of drawers – and good quality units

Impressive value overall

Possible question marks over the desk’s finish

Those in the market for a solid desk which offers good storage options should consider heading to IKEA to fulfil their needs.

The IKEA Linnmon desk can come standalone or be equipped with Alex drawer units underneath: either one or two units. So obviously if you want maximum storage, you can plump for a pair of drawer units positioned at either end of the desk.

With three large drawers and two small drawers each, that gives you a total of six plus four large and small drawers respectively – 10 in total. That’s plenty of room for your bits and pieces, paperwork and folders, or whatever else you need. The desktop itself is also impressively roomy at 150cm long by 75cm deep (note that there is also a smaller variant which is 120cm by 60cm).

All in all, you’re getting a good value proposition here, and pretty good build quality relative to the asking price. We’ve seen a couple of comments online observing that the top of the desk may be a little prone to potentially getting chipped, but equally, that could be down to carelessness – and there seem to be plenty of happy Linnmon owners with no such complaints.

Check out the different variants of the Linnmon at IKEA UK and IKEA US

Piranha Unicorn Large Reversible Corner Desk (Image credit: Piranha Trading / Home In Online)

6. Piranha Unicorn Large Reversible Corner Desk

This is a flexible corner desk which can have the longer portion positioned either on the left or the right, depending on your needs (which is what the ‘reversible’ reference in the name means). Either way, it provides a seriously large chunk of working space, and is a smart, robustly-built piece of furniture. UK buyers will find that Piranha currently stocks the Reversible Corner Desk in oak and dark walnut-effect finishes.

7. John Lewis Abacus Small Desk

Those who don’t have much space in their office or study seeking a smaller desk would do well to check out this product from John Lewis. It’s very compact at 80cm long by 42cm deep, and it’s good quality – made of oak – with an optional keyboard tray which can be slotted in. UK readers can purchase the Abacus desk directly from John Lewis, plus there are also options on an Abacus corner desk, and one with a set of drawers.

8. FlexiSpot EN1B

If you’re hunting for a more budget-friendly product in terms of a standing desk, then this is about as good as it gets. Despite its relatively cheap nature, this FlexiSpot standing desk still comes with some nifty features, including a quiet motorized lift with three preset heights, and an alarm which alerts you to when it’s time to change from sitting to standing (or vice versa). US readers can buy direct from FlexiSpot, or if you’re in the UK keep an eye on Amazon for stock coming in (or buy a FlexiSpot frame, which is in stock at the time of writing).

9. Tribesigns Large Double Workstation Computer Desk

Here’s something a little different, for those working from home with their partner, for example – a double workstation which accommodates two people side-by-side, with a shelving unit in-between them (underneath the desk, at the midway point). Each person gets a 100cm long by 76cm desktop, although obviously at a total length of 2m, you’ll need a decent amount of space in your room to fit this one in. US readers can buy this desk direct from Tribesigns here.

10. IKEA Linnmon / Adils

For a bargain basement desk, albeit with absolutely no frills, this IKEA offering is pitched at an unbelievably wallet-friendly price online right now (in both the UK and US). It’s just a straightforward desktop with four legs, but it does the job with a minimal impact on your budget.