Best global SIM of 2020

Everyone likes to be able to use their smartphone when they travel internationally, but it’s too easy to rack up a large roaming bill if you’re not careful. Fortunately, you can usually cut costs by purchasing a local SIM card in the country that you’re visiting.

This is usually the cheapest option, but if you’re visiting numerous countries in a short space of time, a global SIM might be more suitable. In general, global SIMs work worldwide, allowing you to text, call, and browse the internet from wherever you are.

We’ve put together the following list of the best global SIM cards currently available. Included are affordable options for international calls and texts, as well as a few data-heavy choices.

1. Knowroaming A selection of international SIM options visit website Near global service Affordable short-term data plans Flexible payment options available Innovative eSIM on offer Long-term use can be expensive No voice and text plans Pay-as-you-go is pricey No affordable local options

Knowroaming offers a selection of international SIM options for travelers in different parts of the world. For starters, you can purchase a SIM sticker ($14.99) that attaches to your current SIM card, effectively transforming it from a local to an international card.

Alternatively, a physical SIM ($9.99) is available. This can be recharged with credit or specific pre-paid plans. Knowroaming also offers an innovative QR code eSIM that can be used to connect to different mobile networks across the world.

Prices vary according to your location and the type of service you want. Global data plans start from $3.99 per day or $9.99 per three days. Alternatively, purchase a Global 5GB data plan for $99.99. A 5GB data plan confined to Europe, Asia, or the USA costs $39.99.

On the other hand, voice and text service is only available on a pay-as-you-go basis. Rates vary by location but generally range from $0.10 to $0.30 per SMS, $0.10 to $0.50 per MB of data, and $0.10 to $1.00 per minute of calling.

2. Flexiroam X A range of local and global SIM options visit website Powerful mobile-usage tracking app Global and regional plans available Data rollover on recharge Discounts available with advance purchases Data prices are quite high SIM postage can be expensive Only Visa and Mastercard recharge available Less-visited countries not supported

Flexiroam X offers a range of local and global SIM options for travelers around the world. Its global plans are on the expensive side, but the long-term data plans with up to 360 days’ validity are great value for the money.

Both physical and eSIM cards are available, providing flexibility for those who want to keep their local SIM as well. Data roaming is available in over 140 countries, and any unused data will be rolled over when you recharge.

Unfortunately, Flexiroam X is a data-only service. Voice and text services aren’t available, which could frustrate some people.

3. Three An impressive suite of options for international travel Visit Site Unlimited data available Pay for what you use No additional roaming fees 90 countries supported Best suited to European users Data Passport is expensive Only popular tourist countries supported Free calls and texts to UK only

UK-based Three mobile offers an impressive suite of options for international travelers. For starters, all Three users with an advanced plan will benefit from free data roaming and free calls/texts to the UK. Prices vary significantly by plan.

Alternatively, those who need a large amount of data will benefit from Three’s Data Passport. It costs approximately $6.20 per day (£5 per day) and includes unlimited data in 90 countries. This is quite an expensive option, but it could suit business users and those who travel for short lengths of time.

4. WorldSIM Global SIM card specialist visit website Free SIM card on offer Variable rates by country 12-month credit expiration Affordable data-only bundles Expensive pay-as-you-go in some countries Limited service in remote areas Only UK and USA numbers supplied No contract plans available

WorldSIM is a global SIM card specialist that supports 200 countries across the world. When you order a free SIM card, it will come triple punched to fit micro, nano, and standard card slots. Delivery is free with an initial credit purchase of $65 or more.

On top of this, your WorldSIM card includes free USA and UK numbers. If required, you can pay an additional fee for a number from any of the 50 supported countries. Prices for data, calls, and texts vary by country. In general, though, these are quite affordable compared to those of many other international SIM services. Data-only bundles are also available in most countries, with prices starting from just $0.005 per MB.

5. TravelSIM International roaming in over 170 countries visit website Supports over 170 countries Receive calls and texts for free eSIM option available 18-month credit expiration Some destinations are quite expensive Limited data-only plans Non-refundable recharges Only Estonian number available

TravelSIM has become a favorite among business travelers across the world. It offers international roaming in over 170 countries and boasts more than 4.5 million worldwide users. Even better, TravelSIM allows you to receive calls and texts for free from anywhere in the world.

Both physical and eSIM cards are available, providing flexibility for travelers of all demographics. Unfortunately, TravelSIM’s rates are extremely variable between countries. It’s important to check the prices for your destination before you travel, to ensure that you’re not paying a small fortune for your phone use.