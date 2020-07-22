Xbox Games Showcase: how to watch the Xbox Series X games live stream

Microsoft is set to unveil a host of first-party Xbox Series X games during its Xbox Games Showcase on July 23.

While the company previously gave us our first look at the Xbox Series X game line-up back in June, which included the likes of Yakuza: Like a Dragon and Scorn, that event focused solely on third-party games. The Xbox Games Showcase, on the other hand, will primarily focus on first-party Xbox Series X games – in other words, titles from Microsoft's Xbox Game Studios.

So what are we expecting? We know we'll definitely be seeing Halo Infinite gameplay for the first time on July 23, but also expect to hear more about confirmed Xbox Game Studios titles such as Hellblade 2 alongside some surprise announcements. And, while this event will primarily focus on first-party games, expect a few third-party Xbox Series X games to make an appearance too.

Want to catch all the action live? Then read on for information on how to watch the Xbox Games Showcase tomorrow and which Xbox Series X games we're expecting to see.

How to watch the Xbox Games Showcase live stream

The Xbox Games Showcase kicks off on July 23 at 5pm BST/ 12pm ET/ 9am PT (or on July 24 at 2am AEST). The stream will last an hour, but you can expect it to go live shortly before the event starts.

We will embed the stream below when it goes live, so you can watch it right here.

Xbox Games Showcase: what to expect

The Xbox Games Showcase will be an hour-long presentation showcasing (primarily first-party) Xbox Series X games.

It's been confirmed that we will get our first look at Halo Infinite gameplay, while we're also expecting to see more of Hellblade 2. We're also expecting Microsoft to confirm that in development titles such as Everwild and Psychonauts will be coming to Xbox Series X – along with a release date – as well as news that current big hitters like Minecraft and Sea of Thieves will be making their way to the new Xbox.

In addition, we're also expecting announcements for currently unconfirmed Xbox Game Studios titles. That means we could see the likes of a new Forza revealed and maybe even the rumored Fable 4.

Microsoft has confirmed that the showcase will only focus on games, so don't expect any hardware or pricing news.