West Ham vs Crystal Palace live stream: how to watch the Premier League online

Just two points separate West Ham and Crystal Palace, so this all-London six-pointer will be a key moment for both sides' seasons. The Eagles will be looking to maintain momentum with just one loss in the last five, but with a depleted squad, Patrick Vieira's men will have to fight hard against the hungry Hammers. Read on to find out how to watch a West Ham vs Crystal Palace live stream from wherever you are.

With Odsonne Edouard, Cheick Doucoure, Chris Richards and James McArthur likely to be out for Palace, this is the perfect chance for West Ham to turn around their somewhat spotty opening to the Premier League campaign.

What's more, after his injury marked the end of an impressive four-game winning streak against Southampton, record signing Lucas Paqueta is set to take to the pitch again. His midfield creativity is something Moyes' men have been missing, and if the Brazilian manages to facilitate a goal or two this Sunday without adequate response, the Hammers will leapfrog the Glaziers into the top half of the table.

East meets South in this London derby, and it really could go either way – but a win is essential for both teams if they're to head into the World Cup break with purpose. Follow our guide to get a West Ham vs Crystal Palace live stream and watch the Premier League online from anywhere today.

How to watch West Ham vs Crystal Palace: live stream in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) Soccer fans can watch a West Ham vs Crystal Palace live stream on USA Network in the US, with kick-off set for 10am ET / 7am PT on Sunday morning. NBC is the official US broadcaster for the 2022/23 EPL season. Peacock TV (opens in new tab) live streams the majority of games (not this one though) but some fixtures are shown on the network's TV channels instead. How to watch West Ham vs Crystal Palace without cable OTT streaming service Sling TV (opens in new tab) is reasonably priced and includes both USA Network and NBC in select markets, as part of its Sling Blue (opens in new tab) package. The usual cost is $35 a month, but if you're new to the service you can get your first month for half price (opens in new tab). Another over-the-top streaming service that includes USA Network and NBC in select markets is FuboTV (opens in new tab). It's a much more comprehensive cable replacement, and carries more than 100 channels including Fox, CBS and ESPN. Prices start at $69.99 a month after a FREE FuboTV trial (opens in new tab). If you subscribe to Peacock, Sling or any other US streaming service and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN as outlined below - we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best (opens in new tab).

Related: how to watch Peacock from outside the US

How to watch West Ham vs Crystal Palace from outside your country

We've set out how you can live stream West Ham vs Crystal Palace in a number of countries around the world. However, if you're away travelling for pleasure or for work, you probably won't be able to watch the game like you normally would at home. This is the result of geo-blocking - best understood as digital borders that restrict certain services and content to specific parts of the world.

A good streaming VPN can let you get around these digital borders, while also offering robust protection from cybercriminals and government snooping. They're also easy to use.

Use a VPN to live stream West Ham vs Crystal Palace from anywhere:

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now (opens in new tab)

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the pick of the bunch. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers. Throw in its robust set of security features and ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming - and perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE (opens in new tab) when you subscribe for a year. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

West Ham vs Crystal Palace live stream: how to watch EPL online in Canada

(opens in new tab) Soccer fans in Canada can watch West Ham vs Crystal Palace on FuboTV (opens in new tab), which is showing every single EPL match live this season. Kick-off is scheduled for 10am ET / 7am PT bright and early on Sunday morning. FuboTV Canada prices start at CA$24.99 per month, but if you're willing to commit to a longer subscription it'll work out much cheaper. For instance, you'll pay the equivalent of CA$16.67 each month if you sign up for the CA$199.99 annual plan. It also has the rights to Serie A soccer, and has a handy range of apps for iOS and Android mobile devices as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV, and most modern Smart TVs.

Can you watch a West Ham vs Crystal Palace live stream in the UK?

West Ham vs Crystal Palace isn't the Premier League's only Sunday 2pm kick-off this week, and unfortunately you can't watch it live in the UK... unless you already subscribe to an overseas streaming service that's showing the game, such as Peacock TV (opens in new tab) or Optus Sport. While geo-blocking will prevent you from accessing your stream like you would at home, getting a VPN service (opens in new tab) as outlined above will allow you to change your online location, allowing you to watch your domestic coverage without a hitch.

How to watch West Ham vs Crystal Palace: live stream Premier League in Australia

(opens in new tab) Footie fans in Australia can watch West Ham vs Crystal Palace on Optus Sport, which is showing every single Premier League game live this season. Brace yourself for a seriously late night though, with kick-off set for 1am AEDT on Sunday night/Monday morning. Fans who are happy to brave the unsociable kick-off time can stream Optus Sport's coverage via mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Anyone who isn't already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport from AU$24.99. For existing Optus customers, Optus Sport prices start at $6.99 per month. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of the top VPNs (opens in new tab) and watch the coverage from another country.

How to watch West Ham vs Crystal Palace: live stream Premier League in New Zealand

(opens in new tab) Fans can watch West Ham vs Crystal Palace on Sky Sport (opens in new tab) in New Zealand, but be warned that kick-off is set for 3am NZDT in the early hours of Monday morning. Sky Sport subscribers can also watch games online using the country's Sky Go service. Every single Premier League fixture is being shown live via the Sky Sport Now (opens in new tab) streaming-only platform. A Sky Sport Now subscription costs $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month. The monthly package comes with a 7-day free trial (opens in new tab). What makes Sky Sport an even tastier proposition for footy fans in New Zealand is that it's also home to the FA Cup and the upcoming 2022 World Cup.

West Ham vs Crystal Palace: live stream Premier League online in India