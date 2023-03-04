Tokyo Marathon live stream 2023: how to watch online from anywhere, start time and TV channel

Tokyo Marathon 2023 live stream

The 2023 Tokyo Marathon is available to watch for free on RTVE in Spain. Viewers can pay to watch the race on FloTrack in the US and Canada, and on either FloTrack or Discovery Plus in the UK. Remember to use a VPN if you're trying to watch your usual stream while abroad. Full details on how to watch Tokyo Marathon 2023 just below.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date and time: Sunday, March 5, 9am JST / 12am GMT / 7pm ET / 4pm PT TV channel: Fuji TV (JP) Watch free: RTVE Play (ESP) Use ExpressVPN to watch any stream

Tokyo Marathon 2023 preview

Returning to pre-pandemic levels for the first time, the 2023 Tokyo Marathon is the opening leg on this year's World Marathon Majors series, a race that will see 38,000 athletes and fun-runners hit the streets of Japan's sprawling capital.

Chief among them are Ethiopian duo Sisay Lemma and Ashete Bekere, the fastest athletes in the elite men's and women's categories. Both are WMM winners, Lemma having made his breakthrough in London two years ago, Bekere having won gold in Berlin in 2019.

The 34-year-old was second only to Brigid Kosgei in Tokyo a year ago, and she's hoping to go one better this time, with the Kenyan opting not to defend her title. Eliud Kipchoge, who led the men's field last year, has also decided to give Tokyo a miss.

One of the major subplots of this year's event is Japan's yearning for a new national record. Race director Tadaaki Hayano piled on the pressure in midweek, and if anyone can do it, it's probably going to be Kengo Suzuki, who finished fourth last year.

Starting at the Tokyo Metropolitan Government Building and crossing through Shinjuku, Chiyoda, Chuo, Taito, Sumida, Koto and Minato en route to the finish line at Tokyo Station, it's one of the world's great races. Read on as we explain how to watch a 2023 Tokyo Marathon live stream from anywhere.

2023 Tokyo Marathon start time: schedule

(All times GMT)

12.05am - Wheelchair Marathon

- Wheelchair Marathon 12.10am - Marathon

How to watch a FREE Tokyo Marathon live stream online

The Tokyo Marathon is completely free to watch in Spain, where the race is being televised by RTVE (opens in new tab). That means there will be a FREE Tokyo Marathon live stream on RTVE Play (opens in new tab), the channel's over-the-top streaming service.

If you're from Spain but you're abroad right now, don't worry about missing out on that free coverage - all you need to do is download a VPN (opens in new tab) to re-connect to your home streaming coverage and tune in for free.

How to watch Tokyo Marathon from outside your country

If you're abroad right now and struggling to tap into your local coverage of the event, you'll want a VPN. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching a Tokyo Marathon live stream in particular parts of the world.

They're a useful means of getting around this issue, are cheap, and easy to set-up as well. Here's how it's done.

Use a VPN to watch Tokyo Marathon from anywhere

How to watch 2023 Tokyo Marathon: live stream in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) FloTrack (opens in new tab) is live streaming the Tokyo Marathon in the US, with coverage set to start at 6.50pm ET / 3.50pm PT on Saturday. A monthly FloTrack subscription costs $29.99, with an annual subscription costing $210. Both packages give you access to the entire FloSports network, which also includes coverage of cycling, motorsport, rugby and American football, all of which can be watched on a range of devices, including iOS, Android, Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast and Apple TV. Out of the US and want to watch your home coverage? No worries - just use a VPN (opens in new tab) as described above.

How to live stream Tokyo Marathon in Canada

(opens in new tab) In Canada, the Tokyo Marathon is also being shown on FloTrack (opens in new tab), which costs US$29.99 per month or US$210 for a year, the equivalent of US$12.49 per month. Coverage starts at 6.50pm ET / 3.50pm PT on Saturday. FloTrack covers loads of track and field events live and on demand, and offers FloTrack Originals, all of which you can watch online or on your device with the FloSport app, which is compatible with iOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Chromecast. Abroad right now? A good VPN (opens in new tab) will help you tap into your home coverage no matter where in the world you are right now.

2023 Tokyo Marathon live stream: how to watch in the UK

(opens in new tab) Viewers in the UK are spoilt for choice, with the 2023 Tokyo Marathon set to be shown live on both Discovery Plus (opens in new tab) and FloTrack (opens in new tab). We'd recommend Discovery Plus, as a subscription is much more reasonable, costing £6.99 per month or £59.99 for the year. A subscription to FloTrack, meanwhile, costs US$29.99 per month or US$210 per year. Whichever service you go with, you'll have to be prepared to lose plenty of sleep. Discovery Plus' coverage gets underway at 12am GMT on Saturday night/Sunday morning, while FloTrack's starts at 11.50pm. If you’re out of the UK but still want to tune in, make sure you install a VPN (opens in new tab) so you can continue accessing UK streaming services from anywhere.

