Watch the Brit Awards 2023: live stream Harry Styles and Stormzy for free from anywhere

You can watch the 2023 Brit Awards live and for free on ITV1 and ITVX in the UK, and on YouTube in the rest of the world. Full details on how to watch the 2023 Brit Awards just below, including performances and nominees.

Brit Awards 2023: preview

The UK's most popular rappers, boppers and hip-hoppers are preened and primped for the Brit Awards 2023, aka the British Grammys. Stormzy, Harry Styles and Sam Smith will all be performing at the annual bash at the O2 Arena, though this year's show is certainly not without controversy.

Every year, it seems, at least one major awards body is required to shoot itself in the foot, and this time it’s the turn of the British Phonographic Industry. A year ago it generated buzz by scrapping gendered awards categories, an unintended consequence of which reared its ugly head when this year’s British Artist of the Year nominees were revealed.

For the first time ever, there are no female artists in the running for the event’s most prestigious prize. Instead, it's a five-way fracas between grime star Stormzy, prince of pop Harry Styles, who won Album of the Year at last weekend's Grammys, crooner George Ezra, fresh-faced rapper Central Cee, and DJ Fred Again.

Styles, who's in the frame in all three major categories, is up against Wet Leg, The 1975, Stormzy and Fred Again (again) for the British Album of the Year accolade, while there are 10 acts going for Song of the Year.

The Brits starts at 8.30pm / 3.30pm ET on Saturday February 11. Read on as we explain how to watch a 2023 Brit Awards live stream from anywhere. We've also listed the Brit Awards performances and nominees further down the page.

How to watch the Brit Awards 2023 for free in the UK

You can watch the Brits for free on ITV1, with live coverage of the show beginning at 8.30pm GMT on Saturday evening. That means the Brit Awards are also being live streamed for FREE on the ITVX website. New users can register free with an email address and UK zip code (e.g. W12 7RU). ITVX has an excellent app – just give it a search on your device, phone or console of choice. You can also tune into the Brit Awards red carpet show on ITV2 from 7.30pm.

How to watch the Brit Awards 2023 from outside your country

If you’re abroad when the 2023 Brit Awards air, you might struggle to watch the show due to annoying geo-blocking restrictions.

Thankfully, there’s an easy solution. Downloading a VPN will let you stream the Brits online no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV like you would back at home.

Use a VPN to watch 2023 Brit Awards online from abroad

Watch a 2023 Brit Awards live stream FREE from outside the UK

(opens in new tab) For everyone else, the 2023 Brit Awards is being live streamed for FREE on YouTube (opens in new tab), with the event set to get underway at 8.30pm GMT on Saturday. That's 3.30pm ET / 12.30pm PT if you're in the US or Canada, and 7.30am AEDT on Sunday morning if you're on Australia time. YouTube is, of course, completely free to watch and compatible with pretty much any internet-connected device out there. If you are visiting a country where YouTube is not accessible, don't forget you can use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access you usual YouTube account from anywhere.

2023 Brit Awards performances

Flo

Harry Styles

Sam Smith and Kim Petras

Wet Leg

Cat Burns

Lizzo

David Guetta

Becky Hill

Ella Henderson

Stormzy

Lewis Capaldi

2023 Brit Awards nominations

British Album of the Year

The 1975 – Being Funny in a Foreign Language

Wet Leg – Wet Leg

Harry Styles – Harry's House

Stormzy – This Is What I Mean

Fred Again – Actual Life 3

British Artist of the Year

Central Cee

Fred Again

George Ezra

Harry Styles

Stormzy