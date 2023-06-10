Manchester City vs Inter live stream: how to watch Champions League final for free from anywhere

Watch a Manchester City vs Inter live stream

You can watch a free Manchester City vs Inter live stream on the BT Sport website, the BT Sport app or the BT Sport YouTube channel in the UK, 9Now in Australia, Spark Sport in New Zealand, or by using a Paramount Plus free trial in the US. You'll need to use a good VPN if you're trying to watch your home coverage from abroad. Full details on how to watch a Champions League final live stream just below.

Manchester City vs Inter: match preview

Manchester City face Inter in a tie that’s being dubbed the most mismatched Champions League final of all time. That said, nobody gave the Nerazzurri a hope in hell when they clashed with one of Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering machines en route to their most recent UCL title, and we all remember how that one turned out.

Such are Man City’s resources that they’ve been overwhelming favourites every time they've set foot on a pitch this season – yet they’ve finished on the losing side seven times. It goes to show that anything can happen in a one-off game, and Inter can take further encouragement from Guardiola’s tendency to over-complicate matters in this competition.

Over the course of his seven-year Manchester City tenure, Guardiola has found new and increasingly inventive methods of failing to secure the one trophy he was hired to win. All other titles have come easily enough, but the Champions League trophy, the only trophy that the Abu Dhabi United Group has ever cared about, has always managed to slip away.

Signing Erling Haaland was the equivalent of throwing the kitchen sink at it, and anybody who's watched the Norwegian in action would struggle to fault the logic. But it's not Haaland or Kevin de Bruyne (or Foden, Alvarez, Mahrez, Grealish or Silva), but Ilkay Gundogan who's been winning games for City in recent weeks. Firing them to the UCL title in his final game would be a fitting send-off for their unsung captain.

It's lost on nobody that one of Inter's most important players, Edin Dzeko, was deemed surplus to requirements at Man City eight years ago, but the 37-year-old marksman still has that knack in the box. He won't be able to occupy the entire City backline on his own though, so whoever plays out of Lautaro Martinez and Romelu Lukaku is going to have to hound and harry and press and suffer for the cause.

Five clean sheets from six knockout matches show that Simone Inzaghi has drilled this team extremely well, and if the three-man midfield anchored by Nicolo Barella can snap at Rodri's heels and force him off his stride, gaps will emerge.

Is this the moment the Evil Empire belatedly conquers the final frontier? Follow our guide to get a Manchester City vs Inter live stream tonight and watch the Champions League final online from anywhere.

FREE Manchester City vs Inter live stream: how to watch Champions League final free in the UK

In the UK, BT Sport is providing exclusive live coverage of Manchester City vs Inter. Coverage starts at 6pm BST on BT Sport 1 and in 4K Ultra HD on BT Sport Ultimate, ahead of an 8pm kick-off. Best of all, because this is a final we're talking about, BT Sport is allowing non-subscribers to watch all the action for free on the BT Sport website, the BT Sport app and the BT Sport YouTube channel. The BT Sport app will let subscribers watch Manchester City vs Inter on any number of devices, including mobiles, tablets, consoles and smart TVs. However, if you want to watch in 4K Ultra HD, you'll need a subscription. BT now has a £30 Monthly Pass, so you can get everything BT Sport has to offer without a long-term commitment. If you're currently outside the UK and want to watch the Champions League like you would at home, don't worry about geo-blocks on your account – simply grab a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.

How to watch Manchester City vs Inter from outside your country

If you're abroad right now and struggling to tap into your usual coverage of the game, you'll want a VPN. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching a Manchester City vs Inter live stream in particular parts of the world.

They're a useful means of getting around this issue, are cheap, and easy to set-up as well. Here's how it's done.

Use a VPN to watch Manchester City vs Inter from anywhere:

Use a VPN to watch Manchester City vs Inter from anywhere:



How to watch Manchester City vs Inter: live stream UCL final soccer in the US without cable

Manchester City vs Inter live stream: how to watch UCL final soccer online in Canada

How to watch Manchester City vs Inter for FREE: live stream Champions League final in Australia

Footie fans in Australia can watch Manchester City vs Inter for free on 9Gem and the 9Now streaming service. The only catch is that kick-off is set for 5am AEST first thing on Sunday morning. Currently away from Australia? Use a VPN to watch Manchester City vs Inter on 9Now from abroad You can also tune in on subscription service Stan Sport, but why pay if you can watch the Champions League final for free?

How to watch Manchester City vs Inter for FREE: live stream Champions League final in New Zealand

Spark Sport is showing Manchester City vs Inter in New Zealand. Spark Sport is a subscription service, but because it's set to close down on June 30, its Champions League final coverage will be FREE. Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC or Mac, plus Apple and Android mobile devices, Chromecast, Apple TV, selected Samsung, Sony, Panasonic and LG TVs, and select Freeview streamers. Spark Sport is also providing free coverage of the upcoming 2023 Ashes series.

Manchester City vs Inter: live stream Champions League final online in India