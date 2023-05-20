Haney vs Lomachenko live stream: how to watch boxing online from anywhere tonight, online and on TV

Haney vs Lomachenko live stream

Mexicans can watch a Haney vs Lomachenko live stream for free on Azteca 7. Use a VPN to unblock Azteca 7 when outside of Mexico. In the US, the fight is an $80 PPV on streaming service ESPN+, while in Canada it's streaming on TSN+. In the UK and Ireland the fight is being shown on Sky but as part of the regular Sky Sports/Now monthly subscription. Full details on how to watch Haney vs Lomachenko wherever you are just below.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date: Saturday, May 20 2023 Start time (main card): 10pm ET / 7pm PT / 3am BST / 12pm AEST Main event time: 12am ET / 9pm PT / 5am BST / 2pm AEST Free live stream: Azteca 7 Watch your local stream from overseas with ExpressVPN

Devin Haney vs Vasiliy Lomachenko: preview

Devin 'The Dream' Haney's undisputed lightweight titles will be up for grabs when he faces former three-division champion Vasiliy Lomachenko in Las Vegas tonight.

This will be Haney's first fight since he defeated George Kambosos Jr. in Melbourne last October, an opponent he'd beaten just four months earlier, to extend his unbeaten run to 29 bouts. The 24-year-old from San Francisco has made no secret of the fact that he wants to test himself against the very best, and he wanted to fight Lomachenko four years ago, but he's had to wait for his chance. On paper it's Haney's toughest test yet, but he's made it very clear in the build-up that he expects to remain undefeated.

Lomachenko's last fight also came in October last year, a win over Jamaine Ortiz in New York, but the 35-year-old also spent 11 months as a member of the Ukrainian army, defending his country from the Russian invasion. He's quite rightly considered something of a hero back home as a result, but his focus now is to add to his two Olympic gold medals and become the undisputed lightweight champion. Haney is certainly favourite here, but as one of the best pound-for-pound fighters on the planet, Loma will be looking to make his extra experience count.

Here's how to watch a Devin Haney vs Vasiliy Lomachenko live stream, no matter where you happen to be in the world.

Haney vs Lomachenko free live streams

You can watch a Haney vs Lomachenko free live stream in Mexico on Azteca 7, but it's a Mexico-only stream so you'll find yourself geo-blocked if you try to tune in from elsewhere. However... Mexicans away from home can use a VPN to watch Haney vs Lomachenko free on Azteca 7 from abroad. Best VPN details just below... If you'd rather watch with English commentary, we also have streaming details for the US, Canada, UK and Ireland. Devin Haney vs Vasiliy Lomachenko will be shown for free on RPC in Panama.

How to live stream Devin Haney vs Vasiliy Lomachenko from abroad

If you're abroad and discover that your usual coverage is geo-blocked, then the only alternative that we know is to use a VPN to dial back to your home country that is showing the fight.

The software is perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address and appear to be in a completely different location - and all through a safe, encrypted connection. Here's how to get started.

Use a VPN to live stream Devin Haney vs Vasiliy Lomachenko anywhere:

Never used a VPN before?

It's really easy...

1. Download and install a VPN - we rate ExpressVPN as the best around.

2. Connect to the right server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location, for example, 'Mexico'.

3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream, for example, Azteca 7 - you should be able to watch, just like you were back at home in Mexico.

Devin Haney vs Vasiliy Lomachenko live stream: how to watch the fight with the US PPV

Boxing fans based in the US can catch the Devin Haney vs Vasiliy Lomachenko fight on streaming service ESPN+ PPV for $59.99. Haney vs Lomachenko coverage gets underway at 10pm ET / 7pm PT, with the fighters expected to make their ring walks around two hours later, depending on how long the other fights last.

How to watch a Devin Haney vs Vasiliy Lomachenko live stream in the UK and Ireland

If you stay up late enough, you can watch Devin Haney vs Vasiliy Lomachenko on Sky Sports. Coverage begins on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Action at 1am BST on Sunday morning, with Devin Haney and Vasiliy Lomachenko expected to make their ring walks at around 5am, so it's a good idea to have a pot of coffee to hand. Subscribers can also live stream Haney vs Lomachenko using the Sky Go app, which is available on nearly all modern phones, tablets, laptops, PCs and consoles. For those without Sky, a better option may be to pick up a Now TV Sky Sports Monthly Pass, which includes all 11 of its sports channels. To access your usual streaming service from outside the UK, you'll need to download a good VPN, as detailed above.

How to watch Devin Haney vs Vasiliy Lomachenko: live stream in Canada

In Canada, the Haney vs Lomachenko fight is being shown on streaming service TSN+, which existing TSN subscribers can watch at no extra charge using the details of their TV provider. TSN's coverage of Haney vs Lomachenko begins at 8pm ET / 5pm PT, and the fighters are expected to make their ring walks at around 12am ET / 9pm PT. Canadian abroad? You can use a VPN to magically transport yourself back to Canada to live stream boxing just as you would at home.

Devin Haney vs Vasiliy Lomachenko live stream: other regions

If you're not in one of the regions listed above, here are the broadcasters for the rest of the world:

Latin America: ESPN (cable) | Star+ (online stream)

ESPN (cable) | Star+ (online stream) Japan: Haney vs Lomachenko live stream on Wowow

Haney vs Lomachenko live stream on Wowow Asia, Middle East & North Africa: Haney vs Lomachenko live stream on Fight Sports Max

Devin Haney vs Vasiliy Lomachenko full card

Here's the official line-up for the action at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas:

Devin Haney vs Vasiliy Lomachenko - lightweight main event

Junto Nakatani vs Andrew Moloney (super flyweight)

Raymond Muratalla vs Jeremiah Nakathila (lightweight)

Oscar Valdez vs Adam Lopez (super featherweight)