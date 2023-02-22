F1 live stream 2023: how to watch every race online from anywhere

F1 live stream

Every 2023 F1 race is available to watch for free on Servus TV or ORF Eins in Austria, RTL Zwee in Luxembourg and Band in Brazil. A complete breakdown of free F1 live streams is listed below.

F1 season preview

There's a real crackle in the air ahead of the start of the 2023 F1 season. Max Verstappen holds the crown but has made an enemy of teammate Sergio Perez, Charles Leclerc and Ferrari are out for a fresh start after parting ways with Mattia Binotto, Alpine lost the prodigiously talented rookie Oscar Piastri to Mclaren but have snapped up Pierre Gasly... and surely Mercedes couldn't possibly be that bad again? Formula 1 preseason testing starts in Bahrain this week, and here's how to watch a 2023 F1 live stream no matter where you are in the world.

We got everything except a proper title battle last year, and before the lights go out for the curtain-raiser at the Bahrain International Circuit, there's genuine hope that the grid has been building up to a spectacular 2023.

If Frederic Vasseur is able to hit the ground running at Ferrari, he could have two title contenders in Leclerc and Carlos Sainz. 2022 was Lewis Hamilton's first ever fallow year in F1, and he'll be desperate to show that it was a one-off, especially as George Russell is clearly a man on the rise. Lando Norris and Gasly, meanwhile, could take Mclaren and Alpine to new heights if they get a car that can match their talents.

Gasly and Esteban Ocon form the French team's first all-French lineup in more than 40 years (just in time for the French GP being dropped from the calendar), and it's well-known that they haven't always been the easiest of friends. With Nico Hulkenberg joining Kevin Magnussen at Haas, and Verstappen and Checo at loggerheads, warring teammates could be a central theme of the year.

Another could be magnificent rookies. Numerous pundits have already put Piastri, who won both the F3 and F2 championships at his first attempt, in the same bracket as Verstappen and Hamilton, while AlphaTauri's new driver, 28-year-old Nyck de Vries, scored points on his first ever F1 outing last season. Williams' Logan Sargeant is the first American on the grid in seven years, and he's got three home races to look forward to, including Las Vegas in November.

With 23 races, including six Sprints, scheduled to take place across 20 different countries, follow our guide as we explain how to get a 2023 F1 live stream from anywhere.

F1 preseason testing schedule (February 23/24/25)

THURSDAY

Day 1: 7am GMT / 8am CET / 2am ET / 11pm PT / 6pm AEDT / 8pm NZDT

FRIDAY

Day 2: 7am GMT / 8am CET / 2am ET / 11pm PT / 6pm AEDT / 8pm NZDT

SATURDAY

Day 3: 7am GMT / 8am CET / 2am ET / 11pm PT / 6pm AEDT / 8pm NZDT

Where to watch FREE F1 live streams in 2023

Formula 1 is such a popular sport that many TV companies have, unfortunately, put a premium on F1 coverage. But there are some countries where the F1 is still shown on good old free TV.

That may be the odd race or, for some lucky Grand Prix fans, every single one:

How to watch F1 live streams from outside your country

We've recommended some of the best places to live stream 2023 F1 races below. But you might run into a problem trying to access them if you're outside of your country. This is because of something called geo-blocking.

Simply follow our VPN advice below and you'll soon be around that issue with a great bit of software that allows you to relocate your device back to your country of residence - thereby regaining access to all the streaming services and content you normally enjoy at home.

Use a VPN to live stream F1 2023 from anywhere

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN (opens in new tab)

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick. It's fast, secure and easy to use. It's also compatible with most streaming devices including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Give it a try. If you change your mind, ExpressVPN offers a full refund within 30 days. Get 3 months FREE of ExpressVPN with TechRadar (opens in new tab)

Watch on F1 TV (selected regions)

(opens in new tab) If you're an F1 devotee, then you likely already know about F1 TV - it's the streaming service to subscribe to for all the best live action, highlights, replays of classics races and a whole lot more besides. Most people will want to go for F1 TV Pro, which is the way to live stream every F1 Grand Prix in full - along with F2, F3 and Porsche Supercup. Prices differ from country to country - it's $9.99 per month or $79.99 per year in the US, for example. But in India, it' just $29.99 per year after a FREE 7-day trial (opens in new tab)! Just note that F1 TV doesn't provide live Grand Prix coverage everywhere, the UK and Australia being two notable examples.

How to watch an F1 live stream in the UK

(opens in new tab) Every race of the 2023 F1 season is being shown on Sky Sports (opens in new tab) in the UK. If you want to sign up to Sky Sports, you can check out our guide to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. Don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract? Consider the more flexible streaming option, Now, (formerly Now TV). Now sports passes start at £11.99. One race, the British GP on July 9, is also being shown for FREE on Channel 4. You can also watch it online via the All4 (opens in new tab) streaming service. Not in the UK but still want to catch the action? Use a VPN (opens in new tab) to live stream the F1 as if you were at home.

How to watch F1: live stream in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) In the US, live coverage of the 2023 F1 season is being shown on ESPN and ESPN 2. If you already have access to those channels as part of your cable package, then you're good to go. The Miami, USA, Canada, Mexico City and Monaco GPs are also being shown on ABC. How to watch 2023 F1 without cable If you don't have them on cable, Sling TV is an OTT service that's perfect for F1 fans. The Sling Orange package includes ESPN and ESPN 2, with a subscription usually costing $40 per month. However, if you're new to the service you can get 50% off your first month (opens in new tab). Alternatively, FuboTV (opens in new tab) is an even more complete end-to-end cable replacement service, offering ESPN, ESPN 2, ABC and over 140 other channels on plans starting from $74.99 a month after a 7-day FREE trial (opens in new tab).

How to watch F1: live stream in Canada

(opens in new tab) In Canada, you can watch 2023 F1 races on English-language TSN or French-language RDS - but they're premium channels that typically come with a pay TV package. If you get them as part of your cable deal, you'll be able to log in with the details of your provider for access to an F1 live stream. If you don't have cable, you can subscribe to TSN or RDS on a streaming-only basis for $19.99 a month or $199.90 per year. If you decide to subscribe or already have, remember you can take your favorite sports streaming service with you wherever you go - just try our No. 1 overall rated VPN 100% risk-free for 30-days (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above.

How to watch F1: live stream for FREE in Australia

(opens in new tab) Motorsport fans in Australia can watch the 2023 F1 season unfold on Fox Sports, which is available through Foxtel. Subscribers can also stream the action via the Foxtel Go (opens in new tab) app. However, every race will also be shown on the incredible sports streaming service Kayo Sports (opens in new tab), which is an ideal option for those who don't want the commitment of a lengthy (and pricey) contract. Kayo lets you stream on two devices with its $27.50 per month Basic plan, and on three devices with its $35 Premium plan - both come with a FREE 7-day trial (opens in new tab). Kayo also gives you access to over 50 other sports including the NFL, NHL, cricket, NRL, NBA... the list goes on! Handy if you don't want to go all out on Fox. One race, the Australian GP on April 2, is being shown for FREE on Channel 10 and its 10Play (opens in new tab) streaming service. Don't forget, you can take your F1 coverage abroad with you as well. A good VPN (opens in new tab) is what you need.

How to watch F1: live stream in New Zealand

(opens in new tab) Sky Sport (opens in new tab) is now the place to watch F1 in New Zealand, and fans can live stream every single race via the Sky Sport Now (opens in new tab) platform. A Sky Sport Now subscription costs $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month. The monthly package comes with a 7-day FREE trial (opens in new tab). Meanwhile, Sky Sport subscribers can watch games online using the country's Sky Go service.

Mar 5 - Bahrain GP Mar 19 - Saudi Arabian GP Apr 2 - Australian GP Apr 30 - Azerbaijan GP May 7 - Miami GP May 21 - Emilia Romagna GP May 28 - Monaco GP Jun 4 - Spanish GP Jun 18 - Canadian GP Jul 2 - Austrian GP Jul 9 - British GP Jul 23 - Hungarian GP Jul 30 - Belgian GP Aug 27 - Dutch GP Sep 3 - Italian GP Sep 17 - Singapore GP Sep 24 - Japanese GP Oct 8 - Qatar GP Oct 22 - United States GP Oct 29 - Mexico City GP Nov 5 - São Paulo GP Nov 18 - Las Vegas GP Nov 26 - Abu Dhabi GP

2023 F1 teams and drivers

Red Bull

Max Verstappen

Sergio Pérez

Ferrari

Charles Leclerc

Carlos Sainz

Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton

George Russell

Alpine

Pierre Gasly

Esteban Ocon

McLaren

Lando Norris

Oscar Piastri

Alfa-Romeo

Valtteri Bottas

Guanyu Zhou

Aston Martin

Fernando Alonso

Lance Stroll

Haas

Kevin Magnussen

Nico Hulkenberg

AlphaTauri

Yuki Tsunoda

Nyck de Vries

Williams

Alex Albon

Logan Sargeant

2023 F1 Sprint races

Six Sprint races will be held during the 2023 F1 season, at the Azerbaijan, Austrian, Belgian, Qatar, United States and São Paulo Grands Prix.

That's double the number of Sprints that took place during each of the previous two seasons, despite the jury still being out on the format.

The Baku City Circuit, Spa-Francorchamps, Lusail Circuit and Circuit of The Americas have never previously hosted a Sprint, and the FIA says that they, along with the Red Bull Ring and Interlagos, were selected because of their potential for overtaking opportunities and close or high-speed racing.

The top eight finishers win points, with the winner getting eight points and P8 gaining one, and the sprint race finishing order determines the grid for the Grand Prix.

2023 F1 car changes

Untold hours were dedicated to the discussion of porpoising last season, and the FIA has moved to combat the issue in 2023 by allowing constructors to raise their cars' floor edges by 15mm, and the height of the throat of the diffuser by an as-yet-unspecified amount.

Because of the shocking crash that Zhou Guanyu suffered at Silverstone in 2022, amendments have also been made to the design of roll hoops – the cylindrical structure at the top of the chassis that sits behind the driver's head.

They're now required to be rounded at the top, to prevent them from digging into the ground in the event of a car flipping, which is exactly what happened to Guanyu last year. After colliding with another car, his Alfa-Romeo flipped upside down, skidded at high-speed towards the barriers, before the roll hoop dug into the ground and flipped the car over once more, launching it over the barriers and into the fence just in front of spectators.

The size of the cars' side-mirrors has also been significantly expanded from 150 × 50mm 200 × 60mm.