Watch Djokovic vs Tsitsipas: live stream Australian Open final from anywhere

Watch a Djokovic vs Tsitsipas live stream

You can watch Djokovic vs Tsitsipas on 9Now for free in Australia. In the US, you can watch the Australian Open final on ESPN+ and ESPN. In the UK and Europe, the tennis is on Discovery Plus. Full details on how to watch Djokovic vs Tsitsipas from anywhere are just below.

Swipe to scroll horizontally January 29: Not before 7.30pm AEDT / 9.30pm NZDT / 8.30am GMT / 3.30am ET / 12.30am PT Free live stream: 9Now (Aus) Use ExpressVPN to watch any stream

Djokovic vs Tsitsipas: match preview

At long last, Stefanos Tsitsipas has broken his Australian Open curse, only to find himself confronted by Novak Djokovic in the final. The Serb, who's won a staggering 27 matches in a row at Melbourne Park, not to mention a record haul of nine championships, has been the scourge of Tsitsipas' career, but the Greek star will be driven by the support of the vast majority of the fans at Rod Laver Arena as he sets about securing that long-overdue maiden grand slam title.

Djokovic leads their head-to-head by 10-2, but what's especially notable is that he's faced Tsitsipas in five finals – and won them all. The most famous of these was, of course, the epic at Roland Garros two years ago, in which Djokovic completed a sensational comeback from two sets down. In midweek, the 35-year-old forgot that Tsitsipas was on the receiving end of that particular triumph, and though it was an innocent slip-up, the admission would certainly have stung the fiery Greek.

The 24-year-old has been a captivating presence in Melbourne, his elegant, swashbuckling style winning over plenty of new admirers in a place where he's always been popular. Blur your eyes and you might think you were watching Federer in action, and is there a higher compliment than that? Djokovic, however, is a byword for inevitable, especially at this slam. A 10th championship would not only extend his Aussie Open record, but also pull him level with Nadal on 22 grand slam titles. As Djokovic himself has said, that's all the incentive he'll ever need.

Nobody has come close to earning the 35 break points that Djokovic has racked up over the course of the tournament. However, Tsitsipas has displayed uncanny powers of escape, saving 44 of the 53 break points he's had to face. Follow our guide as we explain how you can watch a Djokovic vs Tsitsipas live stream and watch Australian Open 2023 from wherever you are.

Watch Djokovic vs Tsitsipas: live stream Australian Open final for FREE

(opens in new tab) Tennis fans in Australia can watch the 2023 Australian Open final for FREE on Channel 9 and 9Gem (opens in new tab). Djokovic vs Tsitsipas will start no earlier than 7.30pm AEDT (3.30am ET) on Sunday evening. That means viewers can also fire up a free Djokovic vs Tsitsipas live stream on the 9Now streaming service (opens in new tab), which is compatible with most smart devices. Currently away from Australia? Use a VPN to watch Djokovic vs Tsitsipas on 9Now from abroad (opens in new tab) Stan Sport is also showing the match ad-free.

Watch a Djokovic vs Tsitsipas live stream from outside your country

For broadcast and streaming details in more tennis-mad countries like the UK, US, Canada and New Zealand, just scroll down the page - everything you need to know is there, including details of who's showing Djokovic vs Tsitsipas.

But if you try to watch your domestic coverage from outside your home country, you'll soon find a problem: geo-blocking. That's where the broadcaster prevents you from watching your usual feed from abroad. It's a common problem for sports fans all over the world.

By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home.

Use a VPN to watch a Djokovic vs Tsitsipas live stream from anywhere

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN (opens in new tab)

We've tested all the major VPNs and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE (opens in new tab). And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

How to use a VPN to watch Djokovic vs Tsitsipas

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - our top choice is ExpressVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location, eg: 'Australia' for 9Now.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home - 9Now (opens in new tab) for Aussie citizens abroad.

How to watch Djokovic vs Tsitsipas: live stream tennis in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) Tennis fans in the US can watch Djokovic vs Tsitsipas on ESPN and ESPN Plus, but be warned that the Australian Open final is set to start no earlier than 3.30am ET / 12.30am PT on Saturday night/Sunday morning. Stream Djokovic vs Tsitsipas live without cable If you don't have ESPN on cable, you'll need a streaming service that includes it, and ESPN Plus is the cheapest and most obvious place to start. ESPN Plus costs $9.99 a month or $99.99 a year. For the ultimate value, you can get a combined ESPN+, Hulu and Disney Plus bundle for just $13.99 a month, which adds loads of great entertainment and family-friendly content to the mix. Another good option is Sling TV. Its Orange package offers ESPN 1, 2 and 3, plus plenty more top premium channels. It costs $40 a month but you can get your first month for half-price (opens in new tab). A costlier but even more thorough cable alternative is FuboTV (opens in new tab), which includes ESPN, ESPN 2 and more than 100 more channels. Prices start at $74.99 a month after a FREE FuboTV trial (opens in new tab). And remember, use a VPN to access your domestic streaming services when outside your home country - we rate ExpressVPN as the best overall (opens in new tab).

How to watch Djokovic vs Tsitsipas: live stream Australian Open final 2023 in the UK

(opens in new tab) Tennis fans in the UK can watch the 2023 Australian Open final on Eurosport and its streaming arm Discovery Plus, with Djokovic vs Tsitsipas set to start no earlier than 8.30am GMT on Sunday morning. A Discovery+ subscription costs £6.99 per month or £59.99 for the year, and allows you to tune in on a wide range of devices, as well as the Eurosport TV channels. If you’re out of the UK but still want to tune in, make sure you install a VPN (opens in new tab) so you can continue accessing UK streaming services from anywhere.

How to watch Djokovic vs Tsitsipas: live stream Australian Open final in Canada

(opens in new tab) In Canada, you can watch the 2023 Australian Open final on TSN, but be warned that Djokovic vs Tsitsipas will start at around 3.30am ET / 12.30am PT on Saturday night/Sunday morning. If you get the channel as part of your cable deal, you'll be able to log in with the details of your provider for access to a Djokovic vs Tsitsipas live stream. If you don't have cable, you can subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis from CA$19.99 a month or $199.90 each year. If you decide to subscribe or already have, remember you can take your favorite sports streaming service with you wherever you go - just try our No. 1 overall rated VPN 100% risk-free for 30-days (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above.

How to watch Djokovic vs Tsitsipas: live stream Australian Open final in New Zealand