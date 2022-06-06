UAE vs Australia live stream: how to watch 2022 World Cup qualifiers online from anywhere

It's sudden death in the Asian Football Confederation 2022 World Cup qualifiers as the UAE and Australia battle it out to remain in contention for a place in Group D at the finals in Qatar. The winner of this AFC fourth round match will go on to play an intercontinental game against Peru next week for the big prize. Read on to find out how to get a UAE vs Australia live stream, no matter where you are in the world - including ways to watch for FREE.

UAE vs Australia live stream Date: Tuesday, June 7 Kick-off time: 9pm AST (local) / 4am AEST / 6am NZST / 7pm BST / 2pm ET / 11am PT Venue: Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar Free live stream: 10Play (opens in new tab) (AU) Watch from anywhere: Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free (opens in new tab)

After appearances at four successive World Cups, Socceroos fans are fearing a dark age for Australian football. Two wins from their past eight games means that even Graham Arnold's relentless optimism can't mask the team's shortcomings, and worse still, star man Tom Rogic has withdrawn from this clash due to personal reasons. The creative burden now falls on Aaron Mooy or Europa League-winner Ajdin Hrustic. Can they bring the big-game experience to the international stage?

The upside of having an entire squad that plays their domestic football in the UAE is that they've had two solid weeks together to prepare for this. Rodolfo Arruabarrena, who took up coaching duties in February, led the UAE to a stunning victory over South Korea to keep their World Cup dream alive. With all-time UAE top scorer Ali Mabkhout up front and set-piece specialist Omar Abdulrahman looking to make his return from injury, they can afford to sit deep and play on the break.

Whoever comes out on top will face Peru in a winner-takes-all intercontinental playoff. Follow our guide to get a UAE vs Australia live stream and watch this 2022 World Cup qualifier online from anywhere.

How to watch a UAE vs Australia free live stream

How to watch UAE vs Australia from outside your country

If you're abroad right now and struggling to tap into your local coverage of the game, you'll want a VPN. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching a UAE vs Australia live stream in particular parts of the world.

They're a useful means of getting around this issue, plus they're cheap and easy to set up. Here's how it's done.

Use a VPN to watch UAE vs Australia from anywhere

How to use a VPN

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location e.g. Australia

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home - so that's 10Play (opens in new tab).

How to watch UAE vs Australia: live stream soccer in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) Sky Sport (opens in new tab) is the place to watch UAE vs Australia in New Zealand, but be sure to set an early alarm, with kick-off scheduled for 6am NZST on Wednesday morning. Sky Sport subscribers can watch the game online using the country's Sky Go service, while cord-cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform - where a pass costs $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month. The monthly package comes with a 7-day free trial.

Can I watch a UAE vs Australia live stream in the UK?