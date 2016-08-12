How to watch the Premier League 2016/17 season

The Premier League is back for the 2016/17 season, and you'll be able to watch the world's most thrilling league in a multitude of ways on a plethora of platforms.

But how will you actually consume your world class football this season? Well - we've pulled out your options for in the home and when you're out and about, and for all the major platforms.

If you have a tablet, use Twitter and love your media streamers, you will have many ways to catch the football, and it's worth reminding the people who have recently discovered walking courtesy of Pokemon Go that you can actually leave the living room and watch sport live.

The key information that you need:

Sky Sports has the lion's share of the live rights and will screen 126 Premier League games exclusively live.

has the lion's share of the live rights and will screen exclusively live. BT Sport also has rights to screen Premier League matches - with 42 exclusively live fixtures .

has rights to the terrestrial highlights - so Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 will continue to bring you highlights Both Sky and BT will also have Premier League highlights. Sky has snapped up ' near live' highlights for social media, and has done a deal with Twitter to show them through that platform.

How to watch the Premier League 2016/17 at home

As we've said - Sky and BT have rights to live games and both will show highlights, and the BBC has rights to highlights. So If you want to watch live games you will have to subscribe to either or both Sky and BT.

Watch Premier League live by platform:

Sky Q

If you have Sky Q and pay for a Sky Sports subscription then you will have access to 126 matches live and in HD. If you have Sky Q Silver, a 4K television and a Sky Sports subscription you will also be able to watch a selection of matches in Ultra HD.

You can also pay to subscribe to BT Sport for your Sky Q package - although you will have to do this through BT's systems and it really don't make it as easy to find as you might expect on its website.

When you have subscribed you can watch the 42 matches being shown on BT, although you'll have to fork out more money if you want it in HD. Although BT does have 4K matches these are limited to the BT Vision platform.

Sky+

If you have Sky+ you will need to be paying for Sky Sports - and if so then you will have access to 126 matches live. If you are on Sky+HD and pay for HD then you can watch them in HD. There are no UHD 4K matches being shown on this platform.

You can also pay to subscribe to BT Sport for your Sky+ package. When you have subscribed you can watch the 42 matches being shown on BT, again if you want and can have HD then you will pay extra. Although BT does have 4K matches these are limited to the BT Vision platform.

BT Vision / YouView by BT

If you are a BT Vision user and have a valid subscription to BT Sport then you will have the chance to watch 42 matches live on BT Sport. If you have BT Sports, a 4K television and BT Vision through a YouView UHD box then you will be able to watch matches in Ultra HD.

You can also pay to subscribe to Sky Sports on your BT Vision platform, and if you have a YouView, YouView+ or YouView+UHD box you will be able to get these channels in HD.

Virgin Media

If you have the XL package on Virgin Media cable then you get BT Sports (in SD and HD) as part of your bundle. You can add Sky Sports to your package and again you can get both SD and HD channels.

TalkTalk

TalkTalk customers can subscribe to both BT and Sky Sports. And BBC is available for no extra cost.

Now TV

Sky's streaming service Now TV means that you can subscribe to various short or longer term Sky Sports packages that allow you to watch the Premier League. And, for the more casual fan, buying the short terms packages could allow you to cherry pick the game(s) you want to watch.