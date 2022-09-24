Sydney Swans vs Geelong Cats live stream: how to watch the AFL Grand Final worldwide

They’ve only met once this year, but it’s time for the Sydney Swans and the Geelong Cats to come face to face again in the 2022 AFL Grand Final. The premiership game gets underway today (Saturday, September 24) at 2:30pm AEST – here’s how you can watch an AFL Grand Final live stream from anywhere in the world.

AFL Grand Final live stream Date: Saturday, September 24 Kick-off: 2:30pm AEST / 5:30am BST / 12:30am ET / 9:30pm PT (on Friday, September 23) Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground Free stream: 7plus (opens in new tab) (Aus) Watch anywhere: try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free (opens in new tab)

The one and only time the Sydney Swans crossed the Geelong Cats this year was way back in round two, and the Swans won by 30 points (107-77). That game was also when superstar Buddy Franklin kicked his 1,000th career goal, and the Swans’ home crowd jumped the fence and rushed the field to celebrate.

But that was back in March, and in many games since, Geelong has been a force on the field. The Cats have won their last 15 games, most recently defeating the Brisbane Lions in a preliminary final by a dominant 71 points (120-49).

The Swans have had a strong season too, but prevailed after a much tighter preliminary final against Collingwood, scrapping over the line by one point and winning 95-94. They’ve won their last nine games, and tonight’s premiership clash against Geelong will be hard-won if the Swans manage to get there.

That the Swans have got themselves back into the Grand Final is an incredible feat in itself – it was only two years ago that they had back-to-back bottom-four finishes (in 2019 and 2020). This year, the Swans finished third on the ladder, with Geelong coming in first place of the home and away season. Want to catch a live stream? Here’s how to watch an AFL Grand Final live stream no matter where you are.

Watch a Sydney Swans vs Geelong Cats live stream for FREE

(opens in new tab) Channel Seven has the broadcast rights to the AFL Grand Final in Australia, so it will be shown live and free on Channel Seven. You can watch the Sydney vs Geelong AFL Grand Final today, Saturday, September 24 at 2:30pm AEST. You can also live stream the game from Channel Seven’s streaming platform, 7plus (opens in new tab). 7plus is 100% free to watch – you simply need to create a 7plus account. Travelling away from Australia? Use a VPN to watch Sydney vs Geelong free from abroad. (opens in new tab) The AFL Grand Final will also be aired on a delayed broadcast on Fox Sports and streaming service Kayo (opens in new tab) after the game is over.

How to watch the AFL Grand Final from anywhere

If you’re an Aussie overseas who wants to watch Channel Seven’s free coverage, you’ll discover that access is geo-blocked. You can get past it, as you could try using a VPN to set the IP address of your laptop, phone or streaming device back to one in Australia and watch as if you were in the country.

Use a VPN to stream the AFL grand final from anywhere

How to use a VPN:

1. Download and install a VPN – as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location – open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location (a server in Australia in this case)

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream – head to 7plus and start watching the AFL as if you were back at home

How to watch the AFL Grand Final: live stream in New Zealand

(opens in new tab) Sky Sport has the broadcasting rights to the AFL grand final in New Zealand, which is available as part of a range of pay TV packages. Subscribers can watch online using the country’s Sky Go service, while cord-cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform – where a pass costs NZ$19.99 per week or NZ$39.99 per month. Anyone in New Zealand from abroad or vice-versa can use the VPN route (opens in new tab) outlined earlier to access their preferred coverage just like they would at home.

How to watch the AFL Grand Final: live stream in the UK

(opens in new tab) In the UK, the AFL grand final is being shown on BT Sport (opens in new tab). If you’re not already a subscriber, watching the game won’t require a big commitment either, as you can grab a BT Sport Monthly Pass (opens in new tab) for £25, and get access to 30 days of sport content. Outside the UK? To access the BT Sport streaming service from abroad, you’ll need to download a good VPN (opens in new tab), as detailed above.

Watch the AFL Grand Final in the rest of the world

If you live outside of Australia, New Zealand, the Pacific Islands or anywhere else where the TV rights have not been picked up, you can still watch the AFL Grand Final online with the Watch AFL (opens in new tab) streaming service.

Watch AFL requires a subscription and has three different plans to choose from:

Weekly: US$17 / £13 / €17 / AU$20

Monthly: US$33 / £25 / €33 / AU$39

Annual: US$165 / £130 / €155 / AU$199

Remember: Australians currently away from home can watch an AFL Grand Final live stream for free from abroad (opens in new tab) on 7Plus by using a VPN.