Swiatek vs Jabeur live stream: how to watch US Open women's final online from anywhere

Only one player has eclipsed Ons Jabeur on tour this season, and the Tunisian is facing her in the US Open final. World No.1 Iga Swiatek and the world No.2-in-waiting are the leading lights in the women's game, and their complementary styles have teed up a fascinating final at Flushing Meadows. With her bravery and technical acumen, Jabeur's repertoire of shots is second to none, but nobody moves around the court quite like Swiatek. Read on as we explain how to watch a Swiatek vs Jabeur live stream wherever you are today - including ways to watch the US Open final absolutely FREE.

Incredibly, Swiatek has made it this far despite being broken 11 times in the last two matches alone, and hitting far more unforced errors than winners in every single round. It's no secret that hard courts are not her favorite surface, but the 21-year-old is faring extraordinarily well on them regardless, with three of her six titles this season coming on this surface.

So much is made of the more eccentric elements of Jabeur's game that her previously humdrum serve has gone largely unnoticed. It's been a revelation. She's racked up a tournament-best 34 aces and didn't face a single break point against Caroline Garcia on Thursday. However, if there's anyone who can stand up to Jabeur's serve it's Swiatek, whose return game has had to be pretty much flawless.

Will it be the ice cold Swiatek who takes the title or can Jabeur finally snatch her first grand slam? Here's how to watch a Swiatek vs Jabeur live stream at US Open 2022 from wherever you are in the world.

