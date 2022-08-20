Newcastle vs Man City live stream: how to watch Premier League online from anywhere

Newcastle face Man City in a meeting of two of the richest clubs in world football. With two wins from two and their main title rivals already in the rearview mirror, Pep Guardiola could hardly have hoped for a better start to the season, but the Geordie faithful will be expecting the Magpies take the game to the league leaders. Read on to find out how to watch Newcastle vs Man City online and get a Premier League live stream, no matter where you are.

Representing Saudi Arabia in this proxy battle are Newcastle, who are best-placed to challenge City’s EPL dominance. However, the operation is still in its infancy, and the hammering they were forced to endure at the hands of Brighton last weekend brought some fans back down to earth with a bump.

It was a near-miracle that Newcastle didn’t lose by a cricket score, and goodness knows how they managed to escape with a point. Despite an outstanding performance from Nick Pope, they still required two goal-line clearances to preserve a clean sheet.

City, who are now 14 years into their Abu Dhabi project, will go seven points clear of Liverpool with a victory. Though Erling Haaland only had eight touches during their 4-0 win over Bournemouth a week ago, one of them was a brilliant deadlock-breaking assist, and it was his menacing movement that opened up the space for City’s midfielders to do the damage.

Hopes were high when these sides met in the run-in towards the end of last season, but Newcastle folded on that occasion. After a summer of heavy recruitment, can they make a game of it this time? Follow our guide to get a Newcastle vs Man City live stream and watch the Premier League online from anywhere.

How to watch Newcastle vs Man City: live stream in the US

(opens in new tab) Soccer fans can watch Newcastle vs Man City on USA Network in the US, with kick-off set for 11.30am ET / 8.30am PT on Sunday morning. NBC is the official US broadcaster for the 2022/23 EPL season. Peacock TV (opens in new tab) live streams the vast majority of games, while some fixtures are shown on USA Network and NBC. How to watch Newcastle vs Man City without cable OTT streaming service Sling TV (opens in new tab) is reasonably priced and includes both USA Network and NBC in select markets, as part of its Sling Blue (opens in new tab) package. The usual cost is $35 a month, but if you're new to the service you can get your first month for half price (opens in new tab).

Another over-the-top streaming service that includes USA Network and NBC in select markets is FuboTV (opens in new tab). It's a much more comprehensive cable replacement, and carries more than 100 channels including Fox, CBS and ESPN.

Prices start at $69.99 a month after a FREE FuboTV trial (opens in new tab).

If you subscribe to Peacock, Sling or any other US streaming service and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN as outlined below - we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best (opens in new tab).

How to watch Newcastle vs Man City from outside your country

We've set out how you can live stream Newcastle vs Man City in a number of countries around the world. However, if you're away travelling for pleasure or for work, you probably won't be able to watch the game like you normally would at home. This is the result of geo-blocking - best understood as digital borders that restrict certain services and content to specific parts of the world.

A good streaming VPN can let you get around these digital borders, while also offering robust protection from cybercriminals and government snooping. They're also really easy to use.

Use a VPN to live stream Newcastle vs Man City from anywhere

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now (opens in new tab)

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the pick of the bunch. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers. Throw in its robust set of security features and ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming - and perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE (opens in new tab) when you subscribe for a year. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

Newcastle vs Man City live stream: how to watch EPL online in Canada

(opens in new tab) Soccer fans in Canada can watch Newcastle vs Man City on FuboTV (opens in new tab), which is showing every single EPL match live this season. Kick-off is scheduled for 11.30am ET / 8.30am PT on Sunday morning. FuboTV Canada prices start at CA$24.99 per month, but if you're willing to commit to a longer subscription it'll work out much cheaper. For instance, you'll pay the equivalent of CA$16.67 each month if you sign up for the CA$199.99 annual plan. It also has the rights to Serie A soccer, and has a handy range of apps for iOS and Android mobile devices as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV, and most modern Smart TVs.

How to watch a Newcastle vs Man City live stream in the UK

(opens in new tab) Newcastle vs Man City is being shown exclusively on Sky Sports (opens in new tab) in the UK, via the network's Premier League and Main Event channels. Coverage starts at 4pm BST, ahead of a 4.30pm kick-off. If you want to sign up to Sky Sports, you can check out our dedicated guide to Sky TV deals and packages (opens in new tab) for today's best prices. Don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract? Consider the more flexible streaming option, Now, (formerly Now TV). Now sports passes start at £11.99 (opens in new tab). Meanwhile, Sky customers with a Sky Sports subscription can also live stream Premier League games on the go on mobile devices via the Sky Go streaming service, which has dedicated apps for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles. Those outside the UK wanting to watch their Premier League coverage like they would at home can just pick up an ExpressVPN trial for 30 days (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above to safely live stream the action.

How to watch Newcastle vs Man City: live stream Premier League in Australia

(opens in new tab) Footie fans in Australia can watch Newcastle vs Man City on Optus Sport, which is showing every single Premier League game live this season. Brace yourself for a seriously late night though, with kick-off set for 1.30am AEST on Sunday night/Monday morning. Fans who are happy to brave the unsociable kick-off time can stream Optus Sport's coverage via mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Anyone who isn't already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport from AU$14.99 per month and can be accessed via Google Play or the App Store. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of the top VPNs (opens in new tab) and watch the coverage from another country.

How to watch Newcastle vs Man City: live stream Premier League in New Zealand

(opens in new tab) Premier League football fans can watch Newcastle vs Man City on Sky Sport (opens in new tab) in New Zealand, but be warned that kick-off is set for 3.30am NZST on Sunday night/Monday morning. Sky Sport subscribers can watch games online using the country's Sky Go service. Every single Premier League fixture is being shown live via the Sky Sport Now (opens in new tab) streaming-only platform. A Sky Sport Now subscription costs $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month. The monthly package comes with a 7-day free trial (opens in new tab). What makes Sky Sport an even tastier proposition for footy fans in New Zealand is that it's also home to the FA Cup and the upcoming 2022 World Cup.

Newcastle vs Man City: live stream Premier League online in India