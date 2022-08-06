Man United vs Brighton live stream: how to watch Premier League online from anywhere

Man United's Erik ten Hag era begins with a home clash against Brighton, who pulled off one of last season's most memorable results when they beat the Red Devils 4-0 in May. With the Cristiano Ronaldo circus threatening to overshadow everything at Old Trafford, ten Hag is already a man under pressure, and a home defeat in the opening game of the season would set a predictable narrative. Read on to find out how to watch Man United vs Brighton online and get a Premier League live stream, no matter where you are.

Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford and Raphaël Varane were amongst United's biggest underperformers last season, but hopes are high that ten Hag, who won three Eredivisie titles with Ajax, has the tactical knowhow and coaching ability to coax much, much more out of this squad.

Donny van de Beek could turn out to be one of the biggest beneficiaries of the Dutchman's appointment, but he's competing for playing time with Bruno Fernandes and new signing Christian Eriksen, two of the squad's marquee players. However, both van de Beek and Eriksen seem much more suited to ten Hag's favored patient, pass-and-move style of play than the maverick Fernandes.

Graham Potter led Brighton to a club record haul of 51 points last season, while playing some of the most attractive, inventive football in the Premier League. They almost certainly would have challenged for the European places if they had a clinical marksman to call on. Nobody in the squad hit double figures for goals.

Fans are hoping that German forward Deniz Undav, who netted 27 on loan at Union SG last season, can answer that call, and that Moisés Caicedo can fill the boots of Yves Bissouma in midfield. Follow our guide to get a Man United vs Brighton live stream and watch the Premier League online from anywhere.

How to watch Man United vs Brighton: live stream in the US

(opens in new tab) Soccer fans can watch Man United vs Brighton on Peacock TV (opens in new tab) in the US, with kick-off set for 9am ET / 7am PT bright and early on Sunday morning. Peacock TV is the live streaming the vast majority of this season's EPL games, though some fixtures are also being shown on NBC and USA Network. Peacock costs $4.99 a month (opens in new tab) for an ad-supported version of the service that also offers live coverage of every big WWE event, plus the NFL and plenty more live sports. You also have the option of paying $10 a month for commercial-free coverage. Away from the US? Use a VPN to watch Peacock while abroad. (opens in new tab) We recommend ExpressVPN.

How to watch Man United vs Brighton from outside your country

We've set out how you can live stream Man United vs Brighton in a number of countries around the world. However, if you're away travelling for pleasure or for work, you probably won't be able to watch the game like you normally would at home. This is the result of geo-blocking - best understood as digital borders that restrict certain services and content to specific parts of the world.

A good streaming VPN can let you get around these digital borders, while also offering robust protection from cybercriminals and government snooping. They're also really easy to use.

Use a VPN to live stream Man United vs Brighton from anywhere

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now (opens in new tab)

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the pick of the bunch. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers. Throw in its robust set of security features and ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming - and perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE (opens in new tab) when you subscribe for a year. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

Man United vs Brighton live stream: how to watch EPL online in Canada

(opens in new tab) Soccer fans in Canada can watch Man United vs Brighton on FuboTV (opens in new tab), which is showing every single EPL match live this season. Kick-off is scheduled for 9am ET / 7am PT on Sunday morning. FuboTV Canada prices start at CA$24.99 per month, but if you're willing to commit to a longer subscription it'll work out much cheaper. For instance, you'll pay the equivalent of CA$14.99 each month if you sign up for the CA$179.93 yearly plan. It also has the rights to Serie A soccer, and has a handy range of apps for iOS and Android mobile devices as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV, and most modern Smart TVs.

How to watch a Man United vs Brighton live stream in the UK

(opens in new tab) Man United vs Brighton is being shown exclusively on Sky Sports (opens in new tab) in the UK, via the network's Premier League and Main Event channels. Coverage starts at 1pm BST, ahead of a 2pm kick-off. If you want to sign up to Sky Sports, you can check out our dedicated guide to Sky TV deals and packages (opens in new tab) for today's best prices. Don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract? Consider the more flexible streaming option, Now, (formerly Now TV). Now sports passes start at £11.99 (opens in new tab). Meanwhile, Sky customers with a Sky Sports subscription can also live stream Premier League games on the go on mobile devices via the Sky Go streaming service, which has dedicated apps for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles. Those outside the UK wanting to watch their Premier League coverage like they would at home can just pick up an ExpressVPN trial for 30 days (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above to safely live stream the action.

How to watch Man United vs Brighton: live stream Premier League in Australia

(opens in new tab) Footie fans in Australia can watch Man United vs Brighton on Optus Sport, which is showing every single Premier League game live this season. Brace yourself for a seriously late night though, with kick-off set for 11pm AEST on Sunday night. Fans who are happy to brave the unsociable kick-off time can stream Optus Sport's coverage via mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Anyone who isn't already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport from AU$14.99 per month and can be accessed via Google Play or the App Store. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of the top VPNs (opens in new tab) and watch the coverage from another country.

How to watch Man United vs Brighton: live stream Premier League in New Zealand

(opens in new tab) Premier League football fans can watch Man United vs Brighton on Sky Sport (opens in new tab) in New Zealand, but be warned that kick-off is set for 1am NZST on Sunday night/Monday morning. Sky Sport subscribers can watch games online using the country's Sky Go service. Every single Premier League fixture is being shown live via the Sky Sport Now (opens in new tab) streaming-only platform. A Sky Sport Now subscription costs $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month. The monthly package comes with a 7-day free trial (opens in new tab). What makes Sky Sport an even tastier proposition for footy fans in New Zealand is that it's also home to the FA Cup and the upcoming 2022 World Cup.

Man United vs Brighton: live stream Premier League online in India