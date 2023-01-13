KSI vs FaZe Temperrr live stream: time, card and how to watch boxing from anywhere

KSI vs FaZe Temperrr live stream information

KSI vs FaZe Temperrr live stream: fight preview

It’s a YouTuber head-to-head on Saturday, as KSI takes on FaZe Temperrr at Wembley. But the road here has been anything but straightforward.

After defeating both British rapper Swarmz and Mexican boxer Luis Alcaraz Pineda in the same night back in August 2022, British YouTuber KSI announced he would return to the ring soon, and challenged a host of potential opponents including controversial YouTuber Andrew Tate and Tommy Fury. However, his opponent was subsequently announced as Dillon Danis instead.

But the American mixed martial artist ended up pulling out of the bout due to a lack of preparation, no coach, and issues with the contracted weight. Enter FaZe Temperrr. Originally on the undercard to face a mystery opponent who would be revealed on the night, Temperrr now finds himself face to face with the headline act. Let’s see if he brings his A game.

Can I watch a free KSI vs Temperrr live stream?

Yes, in some countries, as long as you have a subscription to DAZN. The global sports platform will live stream the match at no extra cost in all countries where it’s available except for the UK, US, Canada, France, Australia, New Zealand, Sweden, Mexico and Ireland. Anyone wanting to watch in those countries will have to watch on DAZN PPV (opens in new tab) (pay per view).

If you're a DAZN subscriber travelling abroad, and looking to tune in to your coverage as normal, you may wish to use a VPN to watch (opens in new tab) as you normally would at home.

KSI vs Temperrr live stream: watch on DAZN worldwide

(opens in new tab) Streaming service DAZN has the exclusive rights to show the KSI vs Temperrr fight all over the world. In some countries it's a pay-per-view event, while in others it's included in the DAZN subscription. Coverage of the main card starts at 7pm GMT in the UK and 2pm EST / 11am PST in the US and Canada (on Saturday, January 14), and 6am AEDT in Australia (on Sunday, January 15). The headline act, however, is expected to start at around 10pm GMT in the UK and 5pm EST / 2pm PST on Saturday in the US and Canada, while it's a provisional time of 9am AEDT in Australia on Sunday morning for KSI and Temperrr's ring walks. Subscription prices vary depending on location per month (UK: £7.99 (opens in new tab), US/CAN $19.99 (opens in new tab)). But the fight itself on PPV is more expensive, costing £11.99 in the UK, for example.

How to live stream KSI vs Temperrr from abroad

If you’re away from home, and in a country where DAZN isn’t available, you could always use a VPN to tune into your coverage as normal.

A VPN is software that lets you change your IP address so it looks like you’re in a different country altogether. It’s safe (the connection is encrypted), legal and very affordable. Here’s how to get started.

Use a VPN to watch a KSI vs Temperrr live stream anywhere:

How to use a VPN

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home - so that's DAZN for boxing. (opens in new tab)

KSI vs Temperrr live stream on DAZN PPV prices

While the match is free to watch to DAZN subscribers in certain countries, it’s on PPV in others, meaning you’ll have to pay a one-off fee. The countries facing the PPV fee are the UK, US, Canada, France, Australia, New Zealand, Sweden, Mexico and Ireland.

Here’s how much it costs to watch the event in each country:

UK & Ireland: £11.99 / €11.99

£11.99 / €11.99 US: $39.99

$39.99 CA: CAD$ 39.99

CAD$ 39.99 France: €9.99

€9.99 Australia: AU$14.99

AU$14.99 New Zealand: NZ$14.99

NZ$14.99 Sweden: SEK99

SEK99 Netherlands: €9.99

€9.99 Mexico: $MXN99

What is DAZN? All you need to know

Pronounced 'Da Zone', DAZN is a sports-centric streaming service that launched in 2016 and is now available in over 200 countries all around the world including the US, Canada, UK, Australia and New Zealand.

Its offering varies by region, but as an idea, it owns the rights to the Premier League, Champions League, NFL, cricket, snooker, rugby union and more in Canada - one of its original and biggest markets.

It's also seeking to challenge the pay-per-view boxing hierarchy, and is landing an increasing number of coups.

The price of DAZN also varies depending on where you are in the world but is generally competitive - in newer markets like Australia, an introductory offer is still running that has it available for just $2.99 a month, while in more established markets like Canada it costs CAD$20 a month.

It's a great all-round offering, with the only real drawback being that it doesn't play overly nice with VPNs in all territories. As we've said, Canadians abroad will find they can't sign up for DAZN even with the help of a Virtual Private Network - though existing account holders (with or without a subscription) will find they can access the service fine.

It's not universally the case, either, as our latest testing reveals DAZN US is accessible using a VPN (opens in new tab) across the board.

KSI vs Temperrr takes place on Saturday 14th January at the OVO Arena, Wembley.

Coverage starts at 7pm GMT / 2pm ET, though with a loaded undercard, KSI and Temperrr aren’t due to take their ring walks until approximately 10pm GMT / 5pm ET. But depending on how long the undercard fights last, these timings could change.

KSI vs Temperrr time (US and Canada): 5pm EST / 2pm PST

KSI vs Temperrr time (UK): 10pm GMT

KSI vs Temperrr time (Australia): 9am AEDT (Sunday, December 19)

KSI vs Temperrr time (New Zealand): 11am NZDT (Sunday, December 19)

Who is KSI?

KSI – real name Olajide Olayinka Williams Olatunji – rose to global fame in 2018, when he took on fellow YouTuber Logan Paul in an amateur boxing match. Billed as the “biggest internet event in history”, it sold out the 21,000-seater Manchester Arena and generated millions of views on YouTube.

KSI has quite a profile. His YouTube channel has over 16 million subscribers, and as well as now boxing professionally, he’s a rapper (with a number one album under his belt), actor, and gamer.

He made headlines recently when his Prime energy drink sold out at retailers including Asda and Aldi. Demand is so high that resellers have charged up to £100 a bottle.

The 29-year-old was born in London and grew up in Watford. As well as Logan Paul, he has previously boxed British YouTuber Joe Weller, Swarmz (earning him the ICB World cruiserweight title), and Mexican boxer Luis Alcaraz Pineda.

Who is FaZe Temperrr?

Brazilian YouTuber FaZe Temperrr is very much the underdog in this fight – it was just 10 days before the match that he stepped up to take the place of KSI’s previous opponent, Dillon Danis. Nevertheless, as part of the FaZe Clan, he will be doing his best to win a battle in the ongoing war between the Faze Clan and KSI’s Sidemen.

As the founder of the FaZe Clan, his will to win will be strong, so he could turn out to be KSI’s toughest opponent yet. He also has a good chance of ending KSI’s unbeaten record. He is taller than the Brit, with a longer reach, and heavier too. The 29-year-old’s real name is Thomas Oliveira, and his YouTube channel has over 2 million subscribers. If he can dethrone KSI, expect that number – along with his profile – to skyrocket.

KSI vs FaZe Temperrr full card