How to watch the second Democratic Debate

The first two-night Democratic Debate gave us an early look at the top 20 candidates gunning to be on the ticket for the 2020 Presidential race. One month later, we’re back for the second round of debates to hear the policies and plans candidates have in store should they win the nomination.

Just like the first debate, this is a two-night affair. The first starts at 8pm ET on Tuesday, July 30, while the second begins at 8pm ET on Wednesday, July 31.

As before, ten candidates will take the stage each night. The frontrunners in the first night will be Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Sen. Bernie Sanders along with Mayor of South Bend, Indiana Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Amy Klobuchar.

The second will feature former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris as well as Sen. Cory Booker, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, entrepreneur Andrew Yang, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, former HUD Secretary Julián Castro, and Mayor of New York City Bill De Blasio.

CNN is hosting the debate at the Fox Theater in Detroit, which will be moderated by three personalities from the network, according to Time : there's chief political correspondent Dana Bash, CNN anchor of ‘Tonight’ Don Lemon, and CNN anchor of ‘The Lead’ and ‘State of the Union’ Jake Tapper.

The candidate list is identical to that of the first debate, with one exception: after California Rep. Eric Swalwell dropped out of the race, he has been replaced with Montana Governor Steve Bullock - he will take the stage on the second night of the debate.

How to watch the Democratic Debate

CNN has the rights to the second Democratic Debate, and will be broadcasting it live both nights on a variety of platforms - none of which require a cable provider login, according to the network’s blog post .

The debate will be streamed on CNN.com’s homepage. Or you can watch it on CNN’s mobile apps for iOS and Android. If you have a set top box, you can watch it on CNNgo apps available for Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire, Chromecast, and Android TV.

Missed either debate? You can access them on demand via cable or satellite systems. Or you can find them on CNNgo apps for iOS/Android, or the CNN.com/go site.

The full list of candidates on the first night of the Democratic Debate are as follows:

Here's the final lineup for CNN's Democratic debates. These candidates will take the stage Tuesday, July 30. #TheDraw• Williamson• Delaney• Hickenlooper• Ryan• Bullock• Klobuchar• O'Rourke• Buttigieg• Warren• Sandershttps://t.co/X1iflgPkZ2 pic.twitter.com/gwVL0BNa01July 19, 2019

The full list of candidates on the second night of the Democratic Debate are:

These candidates will take the stage Wednesday, July 31. #TheDraw• Inslee• Gillibrand• Gabbard• Bennet• De Blasio• Booker• Yang• Castro• Harris• Bidenhttps://t.co/2e1uatzM5y pic.twitter.com/1l3YgO4wVaJuly 19, 2019

How to watch the Democratic Debate outside the US

If you’re trying to catch the Democratic Debate on a livestream from outside the US, you might find the coverage is geo-blocked by the host networks. If that’s the case - and you’re still determined to watch - you can try downloading and installing a VPN to alter your IP address to one in the US, which might pass muster.