How to watch The Cleaning Lady season 2 online: stream every episode of this crime drama from anywhere

Thony is back as the Filipino doctor turned Vegas cleaner who found herself mopping up murdery messes for the mob. Evading both the FBI and dangerous criminals, she’ll need to keep her wits sharp to get out of this mess spotless. Read on below, where we break down how to watch The Cleaning Lady season 2 online.

*Warning – season 1 spoilers ahead*

Watch The Cleaning Lady season 2 online Premiere date: Monday, September 19 at 9pm ET/PT New Episodes: at the same time each week Network: Fox US Stream: Sling TV or next-day on Hulu International Stream: CTV (opens in new tab) (CA) | Binge (opens in new tab) (AU) Watch anywhere: try the top VPN around 100% risk-free (opens in new tab)

Developed by Miranda Kwok and based on the award-winning Argentinian series La Chica que Limpia, The Cleaning Lady is about the moral lines you cross to help the ones you love. Élodie Yung (Daredevil, The Hitman’s Bodyguard) stars as Thony, an undocumented migrant who becomes a cleaner for the mob when bureaucracy obstructs her young son from getting the life-saving treatment he needs.

But her actions also put her family in danger. FBI agent Garrett Miller (Rules of Engagement) will go to any lengths to get dirt on gangster Arman (Adan Canto, Narcos), with whom Thony has become more and more personally involved.

Now Arman and his boss are behind bars, Thony has to take the reins of their illegitimate businesses – and is plunged deeper into the criminal underworld. She’ll be putting her illicit influence to good use though, by employing migrants like herself who have found themselves in desperate need of healthcare.

Also starring Martha Millan, and introducing Chelsea Frei (The Time Traveler’s Wife) to the cast alongside Naveen Andrews (Lost, The Dropout), you can stream all-new episodes with our guide below, which details how to watch The Cleaning Lady season 2 online from anywhere.

How to watch The Cleaning Lady season 2 online in the US for FREE

(opens in new tab) The Cleaning Lady returns to FOX from Monday, September 19 at 9pm ET/PT (8pm CT), with new episodes airing in the same timeslot each week. How to watch The Cleaning Lady season 2 online without cable If you don't have Fox via satellite or cable, it's available via the excellent-value OTT replacement Sling TV, which offers the channel with its Sling Blue (opens in new tab) plan. It’s ideal if you’re into great TV dramas, movies, entertainment, news and documentaries, with NBC, National Geographic, Discovery, SyFy, Bravo and FX among its channel line-up. A subscription to Sling TV (opens in new tab) costs a very reasonable $35 per month. And, as of now, new members are entitled to 50% off their first month of membership (opens in new tab). You'll also find other cord-cutting options below:

FuboTV (opens in new tab) has a more comprehensive range of plans, from $69.99 for its entry-level Pro plan and offering members over 120 channels including FOX. New members can also try the service out first with its 7-day FREE trial (opens in new tab).

However, if you just want to stream The Cleaning Lady, Hulu is home to episodes next-day (from Tuesday, September 20), with its on-demand only plan $6.99 a month – after your 30-day Hulu free trial, of course. Plus, you can watch all 10 episodes of season 1 here too.

Travelling abroad when The Cleaning Lady season 2 lands? By downloading a VPN (opens in new tab) you’ll still be able to connect to your preferred streaming services and watch your favorite content, no matter where you are.

How to watch The Cleaning Lady season 2 online from outside your country

If you’re travelling to another country when The Cleaning Lady season 2 is broadcast online, then you might struggle to watch it due to annoying geo-blocking restrictions.

Thankfully, there’s an easy solution. Downloading a VPN will let you stream The Cleaning Lady online no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV like you would back at home.

Use a VPN to watch The Cleaning Lady season 2 online from abroad

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN (opens in new tab)

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE (opens in new tab). And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

How to watch The Cleaning Lady season 2 online in Canada

(opens in new tab) Cable viewers with the CTV channel can watch all-new episodes of The Cleaning Lady from Monday, September 19 at 9pm ET / 6pm ET. But if you miss the first broadcast, you can catchup through CTV's on-demand service (opens in new tab) – although bear in mind that you’ll need to enter your cable login details to start streaming. Canadians out of the country right now will encounter geo-blocks that prevent them connecting to their usual streaming platforms - but a solution is readily available. Just download a VPN (opens in new tab) and you’ll be free to watch your favorite shows wherever you are.

How to watch The Cleaning Lady season 2 online FREE in Australia

(opens in new tab) You can watch The Cleaning Lady season 2 on Binge or Foxtel Now from Tuesday, 20 September at 5pm AEST, with new episodes made available at the same time each week. Binge (opens in new tab) is the cheapest option at just AUS$10 a month. What's more is that new customers are entitled to a generous 14-day FREE trial (opens in new tab) first, meaning you can try before you buy. The Basic plan provides a single stream in SD quality, but you can upgrade to Standard and Premium plans if you want additional streams and better video quality. There's also Foxtel and Foxtel Now (opens in new tab), which offers more of a full cable-like experience. Boasting 70+ channels and a 10-day free trial (opens in new tab), get the Foxtel Now Essentials Base pack and pay just $25 a month to watch The Cleaning Lady and shows like House of the Dragon. Temporarily leaving the Antipodes? You’ll be relieved to know that a VPN will let you watch (opens in new tab) The Cleaning Lady season 2 online, no matter where in the world you are.

Can I watch The Cleaning Lady season 2 online in the UK?

Sadly, The Cleaning Lady hasn’t made a mark yet in the UK. Despite premiering in January of this year in the US, neither season 1 or 2 have found themselves a broadcaster or streaming home. But who knows - being a Fox show it could make its debut on Sky or on streaming service NOW at a later date.

Currently in a different country? By purchasing a VPN (opens in new tab) you can connect to your paid streaming service no matter where you’re located.