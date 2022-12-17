How to watch Strictly Come Dancing Final 2022 online from anywhere

Swipe to scroll horizontally How to watch Strictly Come Dancing Final 2022 Stream from anywhere with ExpressVPN 7.05pm GMT, Sat Dec 17 BBC One / BBC iPlayer (UK)

How to watch Strictly Come Dancing Final 2022: preview

This year has seen return of Strictly Come Dancing at its full, sequined best. Live audiences have filled the seats, fellow contestants have brush shoulders with one another, and we returned to the famous Blackpool Ballroom. With just one whisper of Kim Marsh testing positive for Covid, Tess and Claudia have brought us home to the comforts of wintry Saturday night television. Now down to our final four couples, find out how to watch Strictly Come Dancing: The Final 2022 online live and see who will raise the Strictly Glitter Ball.

Three dances apiece remain between our final four couples and the coveted Glitter Ball. Fleur and Veto, Helen and Gorka, Molly and Carlos, and Hamza and Jowita will each perform a dance chosen by the judges, their favourite dance of the season, and an explosive Showdance.

Fleur and Vito are the only couple to score a perfect 40 for their Couple's Choice to a Destiny's Child megamix, which they've chosen to perform again in tonight's final.

Still, there have been plenty of 10-score paddles elsewhere for our other finalists. Wildlife filmmaker Hamza has scored 39 for both his Charleston and Salsa. Tonight will see the return of his Salsa to the song 'Ecuador', as well as his Couple's Choice with Jowita which takes inspiration from Afrobeats and his heritage.

Helen and Gorka are the other couple bringing back their Couple's Choice from Musical Week, while Children's TV presenter Molly Rainford and her partner Carlos Gu have chosen to bring their sensual Rumba back to the Strictly ballroom.

Make sure you're in front of a screen this Saturday night and know how to watch the Strictly Come Dancing final online from anywhere with our guide below.

Strictly Final dances and songs

Judge's choice

Fleur and Vito - Samba to Hot Hot Hot by Arrow

Helen and Gorka - Jive to Tightrope by Janelle Monáe

Molly and Carlos - Quickstep to Love on Top by Beyoncé

Hamza and Jowita - Salsa to Ecuador by Sash! feat. Rodriguez

Couple's favourite dance:

Fleur and Vito - Couple's Choice to Destiny's Child megamix

Helen and Gorka - Couple's Choice to Mein Herr from Cabaret

Molly and Carlos - Rumba to All the Man I Need by Whitney Houston

Hamza and Jowita - Couple's Choice to Jerusalema Remix by Master KG feat. Burna Boy and Nomcebo Zikode

Showdance

Fleur and Vito to Find Me by Sigma feat. Birdy

Helen and Gorka to Shine by Emeli Sandé

Molly and Carlos to Kiss/1999 by Prince

Hamza and Jowita to Let's Face the Music and Dance by Irving Berlin

How to watch Strictly Come Dancing Final online FREE in the UK

