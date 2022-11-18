How to watch Spirited: stream the Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds Christmas movie

Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds team up for a new classic Christmas movie encounter in Spirited. It's a modern, musical reimagining of the Scrooge story from the 1843 Dickens novella, A Christmas Carol. From the creators of Instant Family and Daddy’s Home, Spirited offers a peppermint-flavored twist on the tale of a penny-pinching misanthrope. Ready for you new favorite Christmas movie? Here's how to watch Spirited online from anywhere.

Watch Spirited online Release date: Friday, November 18 Time: 12am midnight PT / 3am ET / 8am BST Cast: Will Ferrell, Ryan Reynolds, Octavia Spencer, Sunita Mani, Patrick Page Watch now: Apple TV Plus FREE trial (opens in new tab)

Albert Finney, Bill Murray, and Michael Caine are just a few actors to put their stamp on the timeless character of Scrooge. Now Reynolds is joining their ranks as corporate executive Clint Briggs, an all-singing, all-dancing, “level 20 Dickens”.

Every Christmas Eve the spirits look to reform one wayward individual. But Clint appears an impossible case and Jacob Marley (Patrick Page) hangs up his chains in defeat. Yet Present (Ferrell) is adamant he can change him for the better, and enlists the help of spirits Past (Sunita Mani) and Christmas Yet To Come (voiced by Tracy Morgan).

Packed with epic song-and-dance numbers, tongue-in-cheek humor, and an A-list cast – look out for cameos from Judi Dench and Jimmy Fallon – you won’t want to miss this festive frolic. Read on for how to watch Spirited online and stream the new film FREE on Apple TV Plus (opens in new tab).

How to watch Spirited online from anywhere

(opens in new tab) Reynolds! Ferrell! Spencer! An A-list cast encounters spooks and seasonal cheer in this exuberant comedy-musical. While currently out in select cinemas, you can watch it on Apple TV Plus (opens in new tab) from Friday, November 18 at 12am PT / 3am ET. Offering a raft of exclusive movies, documentaries and kids shows, with most offered in glorious 4K and HDR, there's a 7-day Apple TV Plus free trial currently available

for you to try if you're new to the service. And if you choose to continue, the Apple TV Plus cost (opens in new tab) thereafter works out as $4.99 / £4.99 / AU$7.99 per month (opens in new tab).

Where is Apple TV Plus available?

Now available in over 100 countries, including the United States, the UK, mainland Europe, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and India, Apple TV Plus is Apple's very own exclusive subscription streaming service.

You can sign up and watch Apple TV Plus content through Apple’s TV app, which is available on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, and Mac computers, some supported third-party smart TVs from Samsung, LG and Sony. You can also get Apple TV Plus on Chromecast or Apple TV Plus on Roku, in addition to Fire TV devices, plus PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles.

Alternatively, you could also watch Apple TV Plus on a browser like Google Chrome.

What else should I know about Apple TV Plus?

While Apple's answer to Netflix has a comparatively small library of films and shows to get stuck into – now well over 100 and counting – what's available is top-notch, well-produced fare with little in the way of filler.

The Morning Show was the calling card for Apple TV Plus at launch, costing $15 million per episode and is one of the best Apple TV shows on the platform. It was complemented by the epic sci-fi drama See starring Jason Momoa, space drama For All Mankind, and period comedy Dickinson. Bad Sisters (opens in new tab) is one of the more recent hits popular with audiences and critics.

But the service's breakout success was the Jason Sudeikis comedy Ted Lasso. It's earned an army of fans and an impressive amount of awards attention, netting 20 Primetime Emmy nominations back in 2021 – a record for a freshman series.

The small but great library is set to grow at a steady pace and Apple TV Plus looks to have a pretty strong upcoming schedule of exclusive new content.

On December 9 comes award season movie bait Emancipation, starring Will Smith as abused slave Peter who escapes from Louisiana and heads North to join the Union Army. Directed by Training Day director Antoine Fuqua and also starring Ben Foster (Hostiles) as Peter’s dogged pursuer Fassel, Emancipation looks to be an intensely emotional action-packed thrill ride.

On the same day, acclaimed anthology series Little America returns for a second season. Based on various real-life tales first published in Epic Magazine, each episode is told through a different genre and explores moving stories of resilience, love, prejudice, family and triumph in America. The series is written and executive produced by Kumail Nanjiani (The Big Sick) and Lee Eisenberg (WeCrashed).

But if you’re after something spooky, look no further: the fourth and final season of M. Night Shyamalan’s Servant is coming to Apple TV Plus on January 13, 2023. Expect the creepy, supernatural mystery about Dorothy Turner (Lauren Ambrose), her husband Sean (Toby Kebbell), and their infant “son” Jericho – a reborn doll brought to life – to reach an emotionally shattering conclusion.

And at some time in 2023, subscribers will finally be able to see Killers of the Flower Moon, Martin Scorsese's 'large-scale Western' featuring Hollywood big guns Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro.