How to watch Samsung Unpacked live: Galaxy Fold 4, Flip 4, Watch 5 all likely

One of the biggest tech events of 2022 is happening soon, as Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022 is set to kick off on August 10, at 9am ET / 6am PT / 2pm BST / 11pm AEST.

If you have any interest in foldable phones, smartwatches or earbuds then you’ll probably want to follow along, as we’re expecting to see the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, and the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro all make an appearance.

It's set to be a jam-packed launch, and TechRadar will (as ever) be covering it in full, so head back to the site during or after the event for all of the announcements, along with our analysis and impressions.

We’ll also be running a live blog, which you can follow along with during the launch. But if you’d like to tune into the event itself you can do that rather easily indeed, as Samsung will be providing a live stream from multiple sources.

How to watch Samsung Galaxy Unpacked live

While many device makers will stream their launches on YouTube, and perhaps their own site, Samsung has gone beyond that.

The company is allowing viewers to watch Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022 on YouTube (opens in new tab), the official Samsung site (opens in new tab), Samsung’s US Newsroom (opens in new tab), and by the looks of things on Twitter (opens in new tab) too. You’ll even be able to watch it in the metaverse, at Samsung 837X (opens in new tab).

At the time of writing the stream isn’t visible on any of these sites, but we’d expect it to appear a while before the event actually starts, and once it does, we’ll update this article and embed the YouTube video here, so you can watch it without even leaving this page.

In the meantime, some of the links above allow you to set reminders, so you’ll get an alert before the event starts.

However you choose to experience the launch, it's worth learning about these devices, as leaks suggest we could be in for some big upgrades. For example, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro might have over three days of battery life, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 could have a slot for the S Pen stylus, and the Galaxy Z Flip 4 might combine cutting-edge power with an affordable price.

So these could be more than just iterative updates – they might instead be among the very best phones and best smartwatches of the year.