How to watch European Athletics Championships 2022: free live stream, track and field schedule and more

Records are set to tumble at the 25th edition of the European Athletics Championships, the jewel in the crown of Munich 2022. Dina Asher-Smith, Sandra Perkovic and Armand Duplantis will be amongst the main attractions at the Olympiastadion, and here's how to watch a 2022 European Athletics Championships live stream wherever you are right now.

European Athletics Championships live stream 2022 Dates: Monday, August 15 - Sunday, August 21 Venues: Olympiastadion, Munich; Odeonsplatz, Munich FREE live stream: BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) (UK) | RTÉ Player (opens in new tab) (IRE) Watch anywhere: try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free (opens in new tab)

Asher-Smith won the 100m, 200m, and 4x100m relay in Berlin four years ago, and having sat out the recent Commonwealth Games, the sprinter is hoping to defend all three titles. Perkovic, meanwhile, is chasing a remarkable sixth consecutive European title in the discus, and Duplantis, the reigning Olympic and world pole vaulting champion, comes to Munich 2022 fresh from setting a new world record.

Three-time European champion Barbora Spotakova continues to defy time, and remains one of the favorites in the women's javelin at the age of 41, while an almighty battle is brewing in the men's discus, where newly crowned world champion Kristjan Ceh will throw down against Olympic champion Daniel Stahl.

Long-jumper Malaika Mihambo is carrying Germany's hopes on her back. But having won pretty much everything there is to be won, she's now eyeing the world record set by Galina Chistyakova in 1988.

Follow our guide as we explain all the ways to get a 2022 European Athletics Championships live stream wherever you are.

Watch a European Athletics Championships live stream for FREE

We've gone into more detail below, but you'll be able to live stream the Munich 2022 European Championships for FREE in loads of countries in Europe, including:

BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) (UK)

RTÉ Player (opens in new tab) (Ireland)

ZDF (opens in new tab) (Germany)

ORF (opens in new tab) (Austria)

Rai Sport (opens in new tab) (Italy)

RTBF (opens in new tab) (Belgium)

France TV Sport (opens in new tab) (France)

Remember that if you're abroad right now, you can tune into your home coverage by using a VPN (opens in new tab).

How to watch European Athletics Championships: live stream for FREE in the UK

(opens in new tab) Fans can watch the European Athletics Championships for FREE in the UK, with coverage being shown across BBC One, BBC Two, BBC Three, BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) and the Red Button. The BBC's daily European Championships coverage typically begins at 7.30am or 8am and continues deep into the evenings. Away from the UK right now? No worries: Use a VPN to watch a European Athletics Championships free live stream from abroad (opens in new tab) BBC iPlayer is free to watch with a valid TV licence, and works across a huge array of devices, including laptops, tablets, smartphones, media streaming devices like Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Chromecast and Roku, and PlayStation and Xbox consoles.

Watch a European Athletics Championships live stream from outside your country

If you're currently abroad and struggling to tune in - or if you just want the comfort and language of your home nation's coverage - then geo-restrictions may stand in your way of getting a European Athletics Championships live stream.

That's where the broadcaster prevents you from watching your usual feed from abroad. It's a common problem for sports fans all over the world. By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home.

Use a VPN to watch a European Athletics Championships live stream from anywhere

How to use a VPN for the European Athletics Championships

Using a VPN to watch the European Athletics Championships free on BBC iPlayer is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location.

3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream - so if you're from the UK, just head to BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab).

How to watch European Athletics Championships: live stream Munich 2022 FREE in Ireland

(opens in new tab) Fans in Ireland can watch the 2022 European Athletics Championships for free via terrestrial broadcaster RTE (opens in new tab). Away from home? Use a VPN to watch a European Athletics Championships free live stream from abroad (opens in new tab) You can also watch the action online via the RTÉ Player (opens in new tab) service, which can be access via your browser or via dedicated iOS and Android apps.

Can you watch the 2022 European Athletics Championships in the US, Canada and Australia?

Sadly, there's no confirmed broadcaster for the 2022 European Championships in the US, Canada or Australia at the time of writing.

However, in some countries, select events are being live streamed on the Munich 2022 YouTube channel (opens in new tab), the European Championships Facebook page (opens in new tab), and the European Championships Dailymotion channel (opens in new tab).

Unfortunately, at the time of publication, a full breakdown of the events that will be live streamed on the platforms and where they'll be available hasn't been provided.

Another alternative is to use one of the best VPN service providers to tap into coverage from another nation, as described above.

The software is generally ideal for this as it allows you to change your IP address and appear to be in a completely different location - and all through a safe, encrypted connection. But do bear in mind that most paid streaming services do require a credit card based in the same country as the service.

2022 European Athletics Championships schedule

(All times BST)

Monday, 15 August

9am - Men's Shot Put Qualification - Group A

9am - Men's Shot Put Qualification - Group B

9.05am - Men's Decathlon 100m - Heat 1

9.25am - Women's Pole Vault Qualification - Group A

9.25am - Women's Pole Vault Qualification - Group B

9.30am - Women's Marathon Final

9.40am - Men's 100m Round 1 - Heat 1

9.50am - Men's Decathlon Long Jump - Group A

9.50am - Men's Decathlon Long Jump - Group B

10.05am - Women's 100m Round 1 - Heat 1

10.20am - Women's Shot Put Qualification - Group A

10.20am - Women's Shot Put Qualification - Group B

10.30am - Men's Marathon Final

11.10am - Men's Long Jump Qualification - Group A

11.10am - Men's Long Jump Qualification - Group B

11.40am - Men's Decathlon Shot Put - Group A

11.40am - Men's Decathlon Shot Put - Group B

5.15pm - Women's Discus Throw Qualification - Group A

5.30pm - Men's Decathlon High Jump - Group A

5.30pm - Men's Decathlon High Jump - Group B

6pm - Men's 400m Round 1 - Heat 1

6.25pm - Women's Discus Throw Qualification - Group B

6.35pm - Women's 400m Round 1 - Heat 1

7.05pm - Men's Triple Jump Qualification - Group A

7.05pm - Men's Triple Jump Qualification - Group B

7.15pm - Men's 1500m Round 1 - Heat 1

7.38pm - Women's Shot Put Final

7.58pm - Men's Shot Put Final

8.15pm - Men's Decathlon 400m - Heat 1

8.48pm - Women's 10,000m Final

Tuesday, 16 August

7.30am - Men's 35km Race Walk Final

7.30am - Women's 35km Race Walk Final

8.05am - Men's Decathlon 110m Hurdles - Heat 1

8.35am - Men's 110m Hurdles Round 1 - Heat 1

8.50am - Men's Decathlon Discus Throw - Group A

8.50am - Women's Long Jump Qualification - Group A

8.50am - Women's Long Jump Qualification - Group B

9.15am - Women's 1500m Round 1 - Heat 1

9.55am - Men's Decathlon Discus Throw - Group B

10.30am - Men's Decathlon Pole Vault - Group A

10.40am - Men's 3000m Steeplechase Rnd 1 - Heat 1

11.15am - Women's Hammer Throw Qualification - Group A

11.25am - Men's 400m Semifinal 1

11.30am - Men's Decathlon Pole Vault - Group B

12pm - Women's 400m Semifinal 1

12.30pm - Women's Hammer Throw Qualification - Group B

5.35pm - Men's High Jump Qualification - Group A

5.35pm - Men's High Jump Qualification - Group B

5.40pm - Men's Decathlon Javelin Throw - Group A

6.40pm - Men's Decathlon Javelin Throw - Group B

7.05pm - Men's 100m Semifinal 1

7.27pm - Men's Long Jump Final

7.35pm - Women's 100m Semifinal 1

8.02pm - Women's Discus Throw Final

8.08pm - Men's 5000m Final

8.35pm - Men's Decathlon 1500m - Heat 1

9.15pm - Men's 100m Final

9.25pm - Women's 100m Final

Wednesday, 17 August

8.35am - Men's Hammer Throw Qualification - Group A

9.30am - Women's Heptathlon 100m Hurdles - Heat 1

9.50am - Men's Hammer Throw Qualification - Group B

10.05am - Men's 400m Hurdles Round 1 - Heat 1

10.35am - Women's Heptathlon High Jump - Group A

10.35am - Women's Heptathlon High Jump - Group B

10.40am - Women's 400m Hurdles Round 1 - Heat 1

11.20am - Men's Discus Throw Qualification - Group A

11.35am - Women's Triple Jump Qualification - Group A

11.35am - Women's Triple Jump Qualification - Group B

12.35pm - Men's Discus Throw Qualification - Group B

6.54pm - Women's Heptathlon Shot Put - Group A

6.54pm - Women's Heptathlon Shot Put - Group B

7pm - Women's Pole Vault Final

7.15pm - Men's Triple Jump Final

7.30pm - Men's 110m Hurdles Semifinal 1

8.05pm - Women's Hammer Throw Final

8.10pm - Women's Heptathlon 200m - Heat 1

8.43pm - Men's 400m Final

9.02pm - Women's 400m Final

9.22pm - Men's 110m Hurdles Final

Thursday, 18 August

8am - Women's Javelin Throw Qualification - Group A

8.20am - Women's 3000m Steeplechase Rnd 1 - Heat 1

8.25am - Women's Heptathlon Long Jump - Group A

8.25am - Women's Heptathlon Long Jump - Group B

9.10am - Men's 800m Round 1 - Heat 1

9.15am - Women's Javelin Throw Qualification - Group B

9.45am - Women's 800m Round 1 - Heat 1

9.50am - Men's Pole Vault Qualification - Group A

9.50am - Men's Pole Vault Qualification - Group B

10.25am - Men's 400m Hurdles Semifinal 1

10.36am - Women's Heptathlon Javelin Throw - Group A

10.55am - Women's 400m Hurdles Semifinal 1

11.30am - Men's 200m Round 1 - Heat 1

11.48am - Women's Heptathlon Javelin Throw - Group B

12.05pm - Women's 200m Round 1 - Heat 1

7.05pm - Men's High Jump Final

7.10pm - Men's Hammer Throw Final

7.13pm - Men's 200m Semifinal 1

7.37pm - Women's 200m Semifinal 1

7.58pm - Women's Long Jump Final

8.05pm - Men's 1500m Final

8.25pm - Women's 5000m Final

8.55pm - Women's Heptathlon 800m - Heat 1

Friday, 19 August

9am - Men's 4x100m Relay Round 1 - Heat 1

9am - Men's Javelin Throw Qualification - Group A

9.05am - Women's High Jump Qualification - Group A

9.05am - Women's High Jump Qualification - Group B

9.25am - Women's 4x100m Relay Round 1 - Heat 1

9.50am - Women's 800m Semifinal 1

10.10am - Men's 4x400m Relay Round 1 - Heat 1

10.15am - Men's Javelin Throw Qualification - Group B

10.40am - Women's 4x400m Relay Round 1 - Heat 1

7.20pm - Men's Discus Throw Final

7.27pm - Men's 800m Semifinal 1

7.45pm - Women's 1500m Final

7.55pm - Women's Triple Jump Final

8pm - Men's 3000m Steeplechase Final

8.20pm - Men's 200m Final

8.45pm - Women's 400m Hurdles Final

9pm - Men's 400m Hurdles Final

9.22pm - Women's 200m Final

Saturday, 20 August

7.30am - Men's 20km Race Walk Final

9.15am - Women's 20km Race Walk Final

7.05pm - Men's Pole Vault Final

7.15pm - Women's 800m Final

7.25pm - Women's Javelin Throw Final

7.43pm - Women's 100m Hurdles Round 1 - Heat 1

8.15pm - Men's 4x400m Relay Final

8.45pm - Women's 4x400m Relay Final

9.13pm - Women's 3000m Steeplechase Final

Sunday, 21 August

6.05pm - Women's High Jump Final

6.10pm - Women's 100m Hurdles Semifinal 1

6.40pm - Men's 800m Final

6.50pm - Men's Javelin Throw Final

7pm - Men's 10,000m Final

7.45pm - Women's 100m Hurdles Final

8.12pm - Men's 4x100m Relay Final

8.22pm - Women's 4x100m Relay Final