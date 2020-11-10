How to connect an Xbox One controller to Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S

Want to connect an Xbox One controller to your shiny new Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S? Microsoft has ensured that almost every Xbox One accessory works with its next-gen consoles, including every Xbox One controller released to date.

Whether you're still using your trusty 'Day One' Xbox One controller or recently picked up the top of the range Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2, we'll show you how to connect your Xbox One controller to Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S.

You can also use your new Xbox Wireless Controller on your Xbox One, Xbox One S or Xbox One X, too, so you'll always have a pad to hand for that player two in your life.

How to connect your Xbox One controller to Xbox Series X/S

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Turn on your Xbox Series X or Xbox Series X by pressing the power button and turn on your Xbox One controller by holding down the 'Xbox' button. The Xbox button will flash, which means it's not connected to the console yet.

On your Xbox Series X, press the Pair button which is located on the front right of the console above the USB port. The Xbox Series S Pair button is located on the front left, right of the USB port. You should see the illuminated Xbox logo begin to flash.

Within 20 seconds, press and hold the Pair button on your Xbox One controller until the Xbox button starts flashing rapidly. The Pair button can be found on the top of the controller between the bumper buttons and next to the controller's charging port.

The Xbox button will remain lit once it's successfully connected to the console.

How to connect your Xbox Series X/S controller to Xbox One

(Image credit: Microsoft)

The process is exactly the same as above. Simply press the Pair button on your Xbox One console and controller until both lights start flashing. Once a connection has been established, the controller's Xbox button will remain lit.

You can find the Pair button on the front right of the Xbox One X, below the power button, and the same is true on the Xbox One S. On the Xbox One, however, the Pair button is located around the corner of the disc tray.

Connecting an Xbox One controller using a USB cable

You can also connect your Xbox One controller to the Xbox Series X/S the old fashioned way using a wire.

If you have an Xbox One controller, you'll need to use a micro-USB cable. For Xbox Series X/S controllers, the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 and the Xbox Adaptive Controller, you'll need to use a USB-C cable.