European Beach Volleyball Championships live stream 2022: teams, pools, schedule

Anders Mol and Christian Sorum are the dominant pairing in men's beach volleyball, but as the Olympic champions set off in pursuit of a fifth consecutive European title, it's their family and friends that look best placed to trip them up. Anders' brother, Hendrik, and cousin and former playing partner, Mathias Berntsen, have been drawn into the same pool, and having always been overshadowed by their kin, things promise to get very tasty if they're forced to face off. Here's how to watch a 2022 European Beach Volleyball Championships live stream wherever you are right now.

European Beach Volleyball Championships live stream 2022 Dates: Monday, August 15 - Sunday, August 21 Venue: Königsplatz, Munich FREE live stream: BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) (UK) | RTÉ Player (opens in new tab) (IRE) Watch anywhere: try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free (opens in new tab)

Switzerland's Nina Betschart and Tanja Hüberli are the reigning champions in the women's tournament, which is packed with winners from the recent past. Betschart and Hüberli's compatriots Joana Heidrich and Anouk Vergé-Dépré captured gold two years ago, while Latvia's 2018 champions Tīna Graudiņa and Anastasija Kravčenoka are also in contention.

The locals will be getting behind Svenja Müller and Cinja Tillmann, who won bronze in Rome in June, as well as Kira Walkenhorst and Louisa Lippmann. Walkenhorst won gold for Germany in Rio, the home of beach volleyball, six years ago, and officially retired from the sport in 2019, but she's been granted a wildcard for Munich 2022.

A prospective battle of the Mol brothers isn't the only family affair on the cards. Italian sisters Viktoria and Reka Orsi Toth share a pool with Viktoria's former playing partner Marta Menegatti and her new teammate Valentina Gottardi. Follow our guide as we explain all the ways to get a 2022 European Beach Volleyball Championships live stream wherever you are.

Watch a European Beach Volleyball Championships live stream for FREE

We've gone into more detail below, but you'll be able to live stream the Munich 2022 European Championships for FREE in loads of countries in Europe, including:

BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) (UK)

RTÉ Player (opens in new tab) (Ireland)

ZDF (opens in new tab) (Germany)

ORF (opens in new tab) (Austria)

Rai Sport (opens in new tab) (Italy)

RTBF (opens in new tab) (Belgium)

France TV Sport (opens in new tab) (France)

Remember that if you're abroad right now, you can tune into your home coverage by using a VPN (opens in new tab).

How to watch European Beach Volleyball Championships: live stream for FREE in the UK

(opens in new tab) Fans can watch the European Beach Volleyball Championships for FREE in the UK, with coverage being shown across BBC One, BBC Two, BBC Three, BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) and the Red Button. The BBC's daily European Championships coverage typically begins at 7.30am or 8am and continues deep into the evenings. Away from the UK right now? No worries: Use a VPN to watch a European Beach Volleyball Championships free live stream from abroad (opens in new tab) BBC iPlayer is free to watch with a valid TV licence, and works across a huge array of devices, including laptops, tablets, smartphones, media streaming devices like Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Chromecast and Roku, and PlayStation and Xbox consoles.

Watch a European Beach Volleyball Championships live stream from outside your country

If you're currently abroad and struggling to tune in - or if you just want the comfort and language of your home nation's coverage - then geo-restrictions may stand in your way of getting a European Beach Volleyball Championships live stream.

That's where the broadcaster prevents you from watching your usual feed from abroad. It's a common problem for sports fans all over the world. By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home.

Use a VPN to watch a European Beach Volleyball Championships live stream from anywhere

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN (opens in new tab)

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE (opens in new tab). And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

How to use a VPN for the European Beach Volleyball Championships

Using a VPN to watch the European Beach Volleyball Championships free on BBC iPlayer is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location.

3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream - so if you're from the UK, just head to BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab).

How to watch European Beach Volleyball Championships: live stream Munich 2022 FREE in Ireland

(opens in new tab) Fans in Ireland can watch the 2022 European Beach Volleyball Championships for free via terrestrial broadcaster RTE (opens in new tab). Away from home? Use a VPN to watch a European Beach Volleyball Championships free live stream from abroad (opens in new tab) You can also watch the action online via the RTÉ Player (opens in new tab) service, which can be access via your browser or via dedicated iOS and Android apps.

Can you watch the 2022 European Beach Volleyball Championships in the US, Canada and Australia?

Sadly, there's no confirmed broadcaster for the 2022 European Championships in the US, Canada or Australia at the time of writing.

However, in some countries, select events are being live streamed on the Munich 2022 YouTube channel (opens in new tab), the European Championships Facebook page (opens in new tab), and the European Championships Dailymotion channel (opens in new tab).

Unfortunately, at the time of publication, a full breakdown of the events that will be live streamed on the platforms and where they'll be available hasn't been provided.

Another alternative is to use one of the best VPN service providers to tap into coverage from another nation, as described above.

The software is generally ideal for this as it allows you to change your IP address and appear to be in a completely different location - and all through a safe, encrypted connection. But do bear in mind that most paid streaming services do require a credit card based in the same country as the service.

2022 European Beach Volleyball Championships teams and pools

MEN'S EUROPEAN BEACH VOLLEYBALL CHAMPIONSHIPS TEAMS AND POOLS

Pool A

Mol–Sørum (NOR)

Åhman–Hellvig (SWE)

Berntsen–Mol (NOR)

Elazar–Ohana (ISR)

Pool B

Brouwer–Meeuwsen (NED)

Kantor–Rudol (POL)

Samoilovs–Šmēdiņš (LAT)

Pfretzschner–Huster (GER)

Pool C

Nicolai–Cottafava (ITA)

Varenhorst–van de Velde (NED)

Luini–Penninga (NED)

Sepka–Semerád (CZE)

Pool D

Perušič–Schweiner (CZE)

Ermacora–Pristauz (AUT)

Krou–Gauthier-Rat (FRA)

Sowa–Pfretzschner (GER)

Pool E

Nõlvak–Tiisaar (EST)

Lupo–Ranghieri (ITA)

Krattiger–Breer (SUI)

Nurminen–Sirén (FIN)

Pool F

Ehlers–Wickler (GER)

De Groot–Boermans (NED)

Hörl–Horst (AUT)

Abell–Brinck (DEN)

Pool G

Carambula–Rossi (ITA)

Seidl–Waller (AUT)

Métral–Haussener (SUI)

Benzi–Bonifazi (ITA)

Pool H

Bryl–Łosiak (POL)

Herrera–Gavira (ESP)

Huber–Dressler (AUT)

Winter–Henning (GER)

WOMEN'S EUROPEAN BEACH VOLLEYBALL CHAMPIONSHIPS TEAMS AND POOLS

Pool A

Müller–Tillmann (GER)

Ahtiainen–Prihti (FIN)

Álvarez–Moreno (ESP)

Vieira–Chamereau (FRA)

Pool B

Heidrich–Vergé-Dépré (SUI)

Schützenhofer–Plesiutschnig (AUT)

Piersma–van Driel (NED)

Makhno–Makhno (UKR)

Pool C

Kravčenoka–Graudiņa (LAT)

Placette–Richard (FRA)

Lahti–Parkkinen (FIN)

Windeleff–Bisgaard (DEN)

Pool D

Hüberli–Brunner (SUI)

Erika–Paulikienė (LTU)

Soria–González (ESP)

Walkenhorst–Lippmann (GER)

Pool E

Stam–Schoon (NED)

Böbner–Vergé-Depré (SUI)

Davidova–Lunina (UKR)

Bentele–Lutz (SUI)

Pool F

Borger–Sude (GER)

Menegatti–Gottardi (ITA)

Orsi Toth–Orsi Toth (ITA)

Khmil–Lazarenko (UKR)

Pool G

Laboureur–Schulz (GER)

Scampoli–Bianchin (ITA)

Kotnik–Lovšin (SLO)

Klinger–Klinger (AUT)

Pool H

Ittlinger–Schneider (GER)

Carro–Lobato (ESP)

Kociołek–Łodej (POL)

Van Driel–Ypma (NED)

2022 European Beach Volleyball Championships schedule

(All times provisional and in BST)

Monday, 15 August - 4.15pm-9pm

Women's Pool Games

Tuesday, 16 August - 9am-9pm

Men's Pool Games

Women's Pool Games

Wednesday, 17 August - 9am-9pm

Men's Pool Games

Women's Pool Games

Thursday, 18 August - 9am-9pm

Women's Round of 24

Men's Round of 24

Women's Round of 16

Friday, 19 August - 9am-7.15pm

Women's Quarter-Finals

Men's Round of 16

Women's Semi-Finals

Saturday, 20 August - 10.15am-7pm

Men's Quarter-Finals

Women's Bronze Medal Match

Women's Gold Medal Match

Sunday, 21 August - 10am-6pm

Men's Semi-Finals

Men's Bronze Medal Match

Men's Gold Medal Match