England vs Germany live stream: how to watch the Nations League for free

There's an argument to suggest that England and Germany are international football's two crisis sides at the minute. The Three Lions haven't won any of their past five games, their worst run for eight years, while Germany have won just one of their last six and fell to an unexpected 1-0 home defeat to Hungary on Friday. Both teams will be desperate to sign-off ahead of the World Cup with a morale-boosting victory.

England vs Germany live stream Date: Monday, September 26 Kick-off time: 8.45pm CEST (local) / 7.45pm BST / 2.45pm EDT / 11.45am PDT / 4.45am AEST (Tue) / 7.45am NZDT (Tue) Venue: Wembley, London Free live stream: All 4 (opens in new tab) (UK) | FSN (opens in new tab) (US) | ZDF (opens in new tab) (DE) Watch from anywhere: Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free (opens in new tab)

England's 1-0 defeat to an injury-ravaged Italy on Friday was as worrying as it was drab. Though Gareth Southgate tried a positive spin on the loss, the Three Lions boss is coming increasing pressure despite leading his side to the Euro 2020 final last summer. Still trying to work out whether a 3-4-3 or a back four is the right system, Southgate must find a way to get the best from his myriad attacking talents in Harry Kane, Phil Foden, Raheem Sterling, Mason Mount and Bukayo Saka, but will at least be encouraged by Jude Bellingham's front-foot display from central midfield at the San Siro.

Following a run of four straight draws earlier this year, Germany's defeat to Hungary will add to Hansi Flick's worries ahead of Qatar. Though at their best in June's 5-2 destruction of European champions Italy, Die Mannschaft have some of the most dangerous attacking wide players in the world from which to choose, with Jamal Musiala, Leroy Sané and Serge Gnabry bringing direct running and effervescence to the forward line. Throw in Josh Kimmich and İlkay Gündoğan in central midfield and the Germans have the firepower to go far in Qatar but need a win to restore the confidence in former Bayern Munich boss Flick.

This has the makings of a brilliant game, so follow our guide to get an England vs Germany live stream and watch the 2022 Nations League online from anywhere today.

How to watch England vs Germany: live stream Nations League for FREE

(opens in new tab) The great news for football fans in the UK is that England vs Germany is set to be shown absolutely FREE on Channel 4. Away from the UK right now? Use a VPN to watch a England vs Germany free live stream from abroad. (opens in new tab) Coverage of England vs Germany starts at 7pm BST on Monday evening, ahead of a 7.45pm kick-off, and you can also stream the game via Channel 4's All4 service (opens in new tab). If you are indeed watching online, you can do so on your laptop, or via apps for the likes of Android, iOS, PS4, Xbox, Roku, Amazon Fire.

How to watch England vs Germany from outside your country

If you're abroad right now and struggling to tap into your local coverage of the game, you'll want a VPN. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching an England vs Germany live stream in particular parts of the world.

They're a useful means of getting around this issue, plus they're cheap and easy to set up. Here's how it's done.

Use a VPN to watch England vs Germany from anywhere

How to watch England vs Germany: live stream soccer in the US FREE without cable

(opens in new tab) England vs Germany kicks off at 2.45pm ET / 11.45am PT on Monday, and in the US the game is being shown exclusively on Fubo Sports Network (opens in new tab), which is free to stream. Fubo Sports Network is an ad-supported service that's best thought of as a separate entity to the cable replacement service FuboTV. You can access it through the Fubo Sports Network website (opens in new tab), or via Xumo, Vizio, TV Plus, Tubi, Roku and FuboTV.

England vs Germany live stream: how to watch Nations League soccer online in Canada

(opens in new tab) Soccer fans in Canada can watch England vs Germany on streaming service DAZN (opens in new tab), with kick-off set for 2.45pm EDT / 11.45am PDT on Monday. DAZN costs just $20 per month or there's an annual subscription for $150 (opens in new tab), which also gets you live coverage of plenty more Nations League soccer action, huge boxing events, snooker, NFL, and much more. It's a slick service with a range of handy apps for iOS and Android mobile devices as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV, and most modern Smart TVs.

How to watch England vs Germany: live stream Nations League game in Australia

(opens in new tab) Optus Sport has exclusive rights to show every single Nations League fixture live Down Under, which makes it the only place to watch England vs Germany in Australia. The game kicks off at 4.45am AEST early on Tuesday morning, so brace yourself for a sleepy one. You can stream Optus Sport coverage via your mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Anyone who isn't already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport from AU$14.99 per month and can be accessed via Google Play or the App Store. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of the top VPNs (opens in new tab) and watch the coverage from another country.

How to watch England vs Germany: live stream Nations League in New Zealand