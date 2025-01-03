Better than Boxing Day? Dyson V8 Extra slashed by 53%

New year, new vacuum? Ringing in 2025, the Dyson V8 Extra has seen a huge 53% shaved off its price on Amazon, bringing it down to the lowest price that we’ve ever seen on the retailer's website – AU$374.

The V8 is notable because it’s the cheapest vacuum that Dyson offers. That doesn’t mean it’s bad at all, mind you – we actually re-reviewed it in late 2024 and found that it’s still a worthwhile beast for cleaning, despite being the oldest model Dyson makes. Affordability is the main reason that you’d pick up a V8 model, but the robust design, attachments and impressive suction will also win you over.

With the V8 Extra, you get an assortment of attachments, but apart from the handy crevice tool, low-reach adapter and hair screw tool, there’s not much difference between the Extra and other V8 models, like the standard, the Absolute and the Origin (the others also have useful attachments included).

These variants have all seen different price drops over the years, and though we've seen the Origin Extra as low as AU$347 back during Black Friday and the standard V8 as low as AU$329 during Black Friday, we haven't seen the Extra this low on Amazon before (though it did previously drop to AU$379 during Prime Big Deal Days in July last year).

Dyson V8 Extra: was AU$799 now AU$374 at Amazon Save AU$425 Offering up to 40 minutes of battery life on a full charge, with a useful range of accessories, the Extra is a lightweight and handy home cleaning solution. It comes with an awesome detangling motorbar cleaner head that will deep clean and tackle stubborn hair in fibers – ideal if you have pets.

If you like the idea of the Dyson V8 but don’t necessarily want the Extra, you can save on other models in the family. The Origin Extra is currently discounted at The Good Guys for AU$374 with their price beat guarantee. Over on eBay, the standard V8 is going for AU$395 (or AU$374 with code HGJAN25, or for eBay Plus members, AU$365 with code PLUSJAN).

As it’s the cheapest vacuum in the Dyson family, it doesn’t sport some of the same high-spec features as more up-market vacuums. The smaller bin size and long recharge time might have you looking towards the more expensive vacuums, but this deal is hard to beat if you’re looking to save your hard-earned cash.

If you’re interested in an alternative, some other high-end vacuums are also going for a steal at the start of the year, and are all slightly cheaper than during the boxing day sales.